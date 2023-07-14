‘Now I gotta cut open everyone before I eat it’: TikToker says she found ants inside Trü Frü frozen raspberries

Two girls are shedding light on an interesting ingredient they allegedly found in their frozen fruit treat— ants.

A video posted by Yasmina @__itsyasmina__, has received more than 600,000 views. In it, Yasmina and her friend Nadine give a shout-out to a new favorite snack — Trü Frü frozen raspberries. The company advertises the snacks as raspberries that are covered in white and dark chocolate that are then “hyper-chilled” and sold in the frozen dessert section of outlets like Target and Costco.

Yasmina and Nadine were big fans. At least at the start of the video. However, at about 40 seconds into the video, they make a startling discovery.



“You guys, I swear to god this is filled with ants,” Yasmina says as she brings the treat up to the camera. It does seem that there are some objects in the raspberry that look alarmingly like ants. She calls out to her mom saying “I just bit into a raspberry filled with ants.”

Nadine then bravely bit into another one to see if it was similarly infected, which elicited several amazed comments from their viewers. “For her to keep eating it!!!!” writes one viewer.

“Nadine still chewing is killing me,” adds another viewer.

“These are ants y’all,” Yasmina says.

Yasmina then snaps a photo with her camera, showing her viewers the enlarged picture. “Those are bugs,” she states. The Daily Dot has reached out to Trü Frü for comment via email. We also reached out to Yasmina via Instagram direct message.

“Do you think we’re going to get sick?” Yasmina asks.

“I think I’m gonna cry,” Nadine says.

Thankfully, the pair are unlikely to suffer from anything other than a feeling of being grossed out.

“People all over the world eat bugs or things others find gross like snails,” one user points out.