‘Am I the problem?’: Baseball mom refuses to bring snacks for whole team. Then she gets ‘shunned’

A baseball mom was criticized online after she says she refused to partake in snack-buying duties.

Ash (@ashyassss) posted the video, which ground a lot of TikTokers’ gears and accrued over 869,000 views.

In her video, she delineates why she doesn’t want to be on the hook financially for the entire team’s snacks. This is despite the fact that other moms and dads on the team actively engage in this “tradition” of snack-sharing.

Nonparticipation

Ash records her video from the interior of a car. She speaks directly into the camera. “Somebody please tell me if I’m a bad person. ‘Cause, honestly, at this point, I’m annoyed. I’m really annoyed,” she says.

Next, the TikToker shares the source of her frustrations, and it has to do with the baseball team her son is part of.

“So my son is on a baseball team. And I guess the parents have this tradition where every other parent has to bring a snack,” Ash says.

Ash criticizes this practice, highlighting that not only is it inconvenient, it’s also expensive for her.

“And fine, whatever, do what you guys want to do. But when I signed my kid up, I paid my dues. … I didn’t pay to be going to the grocery store. Rush into the grocery store in between my shifts. In between my life, to be bringing some snack for all the other kids when other parents have more money than me,” she says.

The TikToker says the other kids’ parents are now giving her the cold shoulder.

“I guess it’s my turn, and everybody’s, like, kinda frustrated with me. And all the parents are, like, giving me the dirty look now, and they don’t want to talk to me. Because I literally, quite honestly, I told them, ‘No,’” she says.

Snack for 1

Furthermore, the TikToker says the conversation had reached her son. She says that her child asked her if she could get a team snack. Ash says she informed him that she had no problem ensuring he had something to eat. However, a communal smorgasbord was out of the question. “My son was like, ‘Hey mom. Can you bring a snack for baseball?’ And I was like, ‘For you. Like, I’ll bring you anything you want, baby. But I’m not bringing the snack for the whole team.’”

“There’s 27 kids. That is ridiculous. I’m not bringing 27 snacks for 27 kids that I don’t know. I’ll bring one for one of the 27, for my own,” she adds. “So all the parents are giving the stank look. Nobody wants to talk to me. They all shun me basically during dinner last night ’cause we all had our team dinner.”

More team costs

She says she also refused to pitch in for the cost of a cookie cake for another team member’s birthday celebration.

Like the snack fiasco, the TikToker says parents were also upset she didn’t want to fork over cash for this, either.

“I don’t want to; it’s not my kid. … My kid’s birthday’s in three months. I have money to save for my own. I’m not, so, yeah, I don’t know. They can’t kick me off the team. But they’re just not talking to me. Even the coach won’t look at me. I just, am I the problem?” she asks.

She adds, “I don’t think I’m the problem in this economy. I should not be paying for something like that.”

Not a team player?

On Ash’s TikTok page, she claims that her videos are “jokes” and that people should “relax” as they are “not real.” However, viewers don’t believe Ash is joking in her snack-decrying post. It was met with a wave of disapproval from TikTokers.

“Make sure your kid doesn’t take snacks when the other parents bring them,” one user wrote.

Another highlighted what they perceived to be a lack of fairness of Ash’s part. “But your kid got a snack from every other parent?!” another questioned.

One commenter, who said they have a child in youth sports wrote that buying snacks is a given. They wrote, “Baseball mom here. Snacks come with the territory. The other moms have continued to feed your son throughout the year it’s your one time to pay it back.”

Someone else seemingly suggested that Ash shouldn’t have posted her take online. “Oh honey this is embarrassing,” they said.

“It’s called a TEAM. Everyone chips in,” another said.

“This is teaching your children, a sense of community, bring the snack,” another echoed.

Others recommended low-cost solutions. “CAPRISUN 3 BOX PACK – $8 1 SUPER SIZE BOX OF RICE CRISPIES -$6 Do better babe. Your son deserves a mom that’s a team player,” one offered.

Someone else penned, “Not that hard to grab a bag of oranges or apples.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ash via TikTok comment for further information.

Cost of youth sports

Although numerous commenters replied to Ash’s post, criticizing her as being a skinflint, youth sports costs are notoriously high. Several articles have been published online acknowledging how parents can often find themselves shelling out cash for unforeseen expenditures.

The Financial institution Consumers Credit Union highlighted how “registration fees, uniforms, equipment, travel” are just the tip of the iceberg. Furthermore, “specialized coaching” on top of “other financial responsibilities…can quickly add up.”

The National Council of Youth Sports acknowledged there are “hidden costs” when enrolling children in athletics. When it comes to baseball, parents can expect to “spend between $3,000 and $7,000 annually.” Most families, according to the organization, must allocate “up to 10.5% of their gross income.”

Echoing the CCU, the NCYS notes that “equipment, travel, and specialized training” charges can be “the equivalent of a second mortgage.” These costs are compounded for families with multiple children enrolled in sports programs. Oftentimes “difficult choices” must be made, such as foregoing “vacations.”

CCU recommends carpooling with other family team members to save on travel costs. Additionally, heading to online marketplaces to purchase compliant equipment can be a good way to save money.

