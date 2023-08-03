‘Can’t believe I’ve eaten fast food in the dark’: Customer claims she found ‘fly eggs’ on her Church’s Chicken

People have long taken to the internet to name and shame establishments selling food that is anything less than satisfactory or otherwise inedible.

More frequently than most would probably like, these complaints feature insects and bugs found in prepackaged food or food prepared in a restaurant setting. From premade salads to freshly prepared food from a fast-casual restaurant, many have found these unwanted additions to their order and shared them via TikTok.

One Church’s Chicken customer says her dinner order came with an additional topping she did not ask for: fly eggs.

In a video that has drawn over 747,000 views on the platform, poster @hiigh4laya says she could not believe that the chicken she had ordered for dinner had been able to host a fly long enough to allow for a cache of maggot eggs to be laid.

“Y’all, when I say I was in disbelief when I opened my box of chicken and seen all these fly eggs on it,” she says in the video. “That is ridiculous. But look at that, that’s unsanitary, like what?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @hiigh4laya via comment on the video, as well as to Church’s Chicken via email regarding the video.

Several viewers shared that they have never seen fly eggs before, and would not have known that was what the small, elongated nodules on the chicken were if they had received the order.

“Bro I swear I’ve never seen fly eggs in my entire life…this is WILD,” one commenter wrote.

“My first immediate thought was I would’ve ate that,” another said. “My stomach will be the death of me.”

“Most wouldn’t have noticed it or may not have known what it was,” a third shared.

Others wondered how old the chicken must be to allow a fly to lay such a large cluster of eggs and still be served to a customer.

“So…. they fried it like that or the chicken is days/week old,” one commented.

“How long was that chicken sitting there?” another user said.

“That mean that chicken been sitting there for AWHILE,” a further viewer wrote.