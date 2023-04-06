‘I start work at 8’: Worker refuses to walk into job until 8 on the dot

A TikToker claimed recently that they refuse to start their job even a minute—or second—before their shift starts at 8 o’clock.

In a short video, user Ana Ibarra (@anaxxibarra) records herself waiting in her car before walking into work. As of Thursday morning, her video had over 304,000 views.

“I’m literally waiting for it to be exactly 8 so I can walk in my job,” Ibarra says. “I start work at 8. That means I’m going to leave exactly at the time that I’m supposed to leave.”

As she waits, Ibarra opens a fresh bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos—which she takes a big whiff of. “Smells so goooddd lol,” she wrote in the comments.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ibarra via TikTok comment. As of publication, it’s unclear where Ibarra worked.

Waiting until the final second to go into work, however, can have its benefits—both for workers and employers. Recent reporting on the topic suggests that non-exempt employees are required to get paid for the entire time that they’re working. Coming in right on time, then, likely saves Ibarra’s company money and gives her plenty of time to relax before her shift officially starts.

Indeed, several workers said that they, too, wait right until their shift begins to enter work.

“I do the same! I sit in the car and contemplate about not wanting to be there,” wrote one viewer.

“I walk in at 9:01,” said a second TikToker.

Others even admitted to clocking out a few minutes early.

“If I get off at 5 … keys and purse are ready at 4:58 to walk out,” wrote another user.