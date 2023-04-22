‘They somehow still mess up inserting the card’: Worker mocks older customers who don’t insert their cards themselves when paying

Although self-serve point-of-sale systems have been widely implemented by businesses for several years, there are still some customers who are befuddled whenever they’re asked to use them themselves.

TikTok user @methallics sparked a viral conversation on this very phenomenon in a recent post that’s garnered more than 744,000 views as of Saturday. In the clip, she lampoons “old” people for not grasping the concept of swiping/inserting their credit/debit cards themselves.

Her video inspired a litany of reactions from other TikTok users, who shared some of their own behind-the-counter experiences in dealing with older patrons themselves.

Tn the clip, the TikToker stares into the camera with a shocked expression on her face while a text overlay reads, “old ppl @ my job when they hand me their card (they think I’m about to swipe/insert it 4 them) & I point @ the keypad n tell em to use their card there.”

She adds in a caption, “like what am i supposed to do wit that lil bro”

One TikTok user expressed their shock that some customers are still surprised that employees don’t process card transactions for them, writing, “We’ve had card readers too long for them to still think somebody gon do it for them bruh.”

The TikToker responded to the commenter also sharing her surprise, “No literally like how were u even able to drive here.”

Someone else posted a common way they’ve witnessed patrons trying to process theirs, sharing, “when they try to pay tap but just wave it around in front of the screen.”

There was also mention of the dreaded “tip screen” that many food service retail employees and customers have maligned in personal social media posts. One commenter shared their frustration in having to repeatedly inform customers that they need to make a selection in order to process their card transaction. “Having to tell them 4 times theres a tip screen that i am Not Allowed To Touch so they have to make a choice,” a user said.

