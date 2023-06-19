Fast casual chain Chipotle has long come under fire by customers who are dissatisfied by the portion sizes used for the chain’s burritos and bowls.

From asking for a pittance more meat being added to a bowl, or trying hacks to get around stingy portions, multiple content creators have shared their frustrations on TikTok.

One such content creator, @kisseskemi, says she has noticed that if she is in line next to a man at her local Chipotle location and they order separately, she will receive smaller portions of food. Calling it a “woman’s portion,” she suggests she should be paying less for the order, since she is receiving less food.

“I hate when I go to Chipotle and there’s a man who’s ordering like before or after me, and I noticed that our portions are like completely different, but when we get to the register, we’re paying the same price,” she says in the video. “If I’m getting the women portion, I need to get the woman pricing as well.”

It may be due to a strict monitoring system in some Chipotle locations. One Chipotle employee told Mental Floss in February that systems in her Chipotle location keeps tabs on the sizes of portions being given by employees, and if it does not match with the projections for that day, it creates a problem for managers.

Multiple viewers shared that they had noticed something similar when going to Chipotle with friends and family. In mixed company, they say they’ve seen men receive larger portions than women for the same price.

“No like they give my father packed everything when he gets it,” one commenter wrote. “But when i get it, it’s light as helllllll.”

“I literally have stood in line and thought this,” another commenter wrote.

“Yeah there was one woman who ordered food from chipotle and she had her husband order after her and it was two different portions,” a commenter wrote.

Just this month, Chipotle has come under fire for an alleged $23 veggie bowl, pricing backlash to menu hacks that went viral on TikTok, and workers’ surprisingly stressful online ordering demands.