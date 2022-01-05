‘We get yelled at for portions bro’: Chipotle worker adds 3 pieces of meat after TikToker asks for extra

Chipotle has become somewhat infamous for their portion sizes, and one viral TikTok shows a Chipotle employee taking that reputation to the extreme.

TikTok user Damir Kasupovic (@misterdado) uploaded footage of his experience asking for extra steak at a Chipotle restaurant. Technically, he did receive “extra” steak, but he wasn’t satisfied.

“Why Chipotle employees act like they scooping out of their paycheck when they making these bowls and burritos,” Kasupovic wrote in the video’s text overlay.

His video received 2.6 million views on TikTok as of Wednesday.

In the video, Kasupovic can be heard asking “can you give me extra steak” as a Chipotle employee made his bowl. The employee stopped and added an additional piece of steak to the bowl—exactly one piece. Kasupovic wasn’t having it.

“No bro, can you put more extra extra,” he asked.

This time, the employee added two more pieces of steak to the bowl.

“Thanks man,” Kasupovic said.

Although the TikToker clearly wasn’t satisfied, his viewers said this is just what one should expect at Chipotle. Some viewers, who seemed to be current or former Chipotle workers, said the restaurant’s employees were forced to be stingy with portion sizes.

“I used to work there and they will damn near fire you for giving people too much meat,” user @daddyxanax_ commented.

User @colby01876 wrote, “Chipotle was hands down the most miserable work place ever.”

“I used to work there, they post a paper every week of portions used vs expected profit, you do get disciplined for poor percentages,” user @rigadoons said.

Another viewer, user @requis_, said, “We get yelled at for portions bro…”

Other viewers said it’s not a good reputation for Chipotle to have and shared their own experiences at the restaurant chain.

“Imagine being known as the restaurant that’s cheap on meat,” user @dooshbrah commented.

“I walk out halfway thru the burrito if it ain’t looking good. just straight up robot turn and walk out. no talk,” user @beeegyoshiii wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via email and the TikToker via TikTok comment.

