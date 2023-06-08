‘They charged me for 5 sides’: Chipotle customer says they were charged over $23 for veggie bowl

A customer says she was charged $23 for a veggie bowl from Chipotle—simply because she asked for the cold ingredients to be packaged separately in her to-go order.

Chipotle is notorious for getting wise to social-media-borne menu “hacks” in which customers try to get the most bang for their buck, charging for each and every side item. However, when user CoCo (@cocochaaniel) asked for the cold components of her veggie bowl to be packaged separately so they wouldn’t congeal together on the drive home, she was charged for five separate sides totaling $23.55.

While it is usually up to franchisees to set their menu prices, the cost of a vegetarian burrito bowl is typically around $9.

“Whoever the dude was must have woke up on the wrong side of the bed,” she says in the video. “You mean to tell me you’re going to charge me for sides because I don’t like cold sides on my bowl? I don’t like the cold on my bowl, I like to put it on after, so you’re going to charge me? Do you know how many times I go to Chipotle?”

CoCo then points out several other issues she has with this particular interaction at Chipotle, saying that the name on the receipt did not match the person who took her order and that she felt she was given an attitude for the complexity of her order that she did not deserve, as there was no one else in line. She also shows that over time, she has taken salt and pepper shakers as well as a bottle of hot sauce from her local Chipotle out of spite.

The Daily Dot has reached out to CoCo as well as to Chipotle directly via email regarding the video.

Multiple viewers remarked on the fact that she was charged so much for a simple vegetable bowl.

“23.55 ?” one commenter wrote. “Just for veggies ?!?”

“First I’m mad cause I’m like why did you pay 25 but the end I’m like ok you got ya 25 worth,” another said.

“Would’ve turned him every way but loose,” a third claimed. “$23?!?!?”