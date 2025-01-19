‘Wetzel’s Pretzels would never’: Woman tries to order pretzel bites from Auntie Anne’s. Then she sees what the 4 workers are doing

This woman is considering whether her recent experience at Auntie Anne’s means that customer service is dead.

“This message is for Auntie Anne’s and Auntie Anne’s alone,” TikTok user Elizabeth Lee (@__elizabethleey) says in a video posted Jan. 5. It has since amassed more than 143,000 views.

Then, she provides a backstory about what led to frustration with the bakery. “So, I’m six-and-a-half months pregnant and I was forced to go to the mall today cause I needed to make a return, but I’m like, ‘You know what’s gonna make this worth it is I’m gonna get an Auntie Anne’s pretzel,’” she says.

After the content creator returned the item, she says she headed to the bakery to buy her reward. Initially, it seemed the stars aligned perfectly just for her.

What are the Auntie Anne’s workers doing?

“So, I make my way to Auntie Anne’s, no one in line. I’m like, ‘This was made for me today,’” Lee says. “There’s four girls working one little kiosk, OK? Four girls, no one in line and so, I’m like, ‘Perfect.’”

When she walked up to the counter, she says one of the employees acknowledged her but continued doing something else. After waiting for two minutes, the content creator tries to get their attention.

“So, I’m like, ‘Hi,’ just kinda like that and being polite, like getting their attention,” she recalls. Yet again, the worker seemingly noticed but resumed their task.

Needless to say, Lee’s patience was wearing thin. “All I wanted was the original pretzel bites and they were sitting right there in the warmer, ready to go. Just give me my pretzels and let me pay and go,” she says.

Did she receive her pretzels?

After five minutes passed, she left without her pretzels. “I just walked away but because I chose to be a composed individual, I did not get my reward, I do not have Auntie Anne’s pretzels and I am six and a half months pregnant with no pretzels,” she laments. “Auntie Anne’s, I need you to make this right because I really just need a regular-sized pretzel bite. Thank you.”

In recent years, people have believed that customer service is dead. According to a survey obtained by Forbes, 57% of respondents thought customer service has decreased within the past year. While some may take their business elsewhere, others have taken to social media to share their negative interactions.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, viewers said they would’ve snagged an Auntie Anne’s pretzel one way or another.

“Oh, absolutely not! I’d be getting that pretzel,” one viewer wrote.

“I would’ve grabbed the pretzels while I walked away,” another commented.

“I would have said, ‘Please I only have two months before I give birth here,’” a third shared.

Moreover, others thought she should’ve gone to Wetzel’s Pretzels.

“Wetzel’s Pretzels would never,” one user stated.

“Shoulda gone to Wetzel’s. Way better!” another agreed.

Unfortunately, Lee couldn’t because, “we don’t have one,” she replied.

Did Auntie Anne respond?

According to the comments section, they have not. “It’s been days. No luck,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lee via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Auntie Anne’s via press email.

