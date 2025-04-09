‘Just embarrassed … me and made me pay double’: Dollar Tree customer tries to pay with food stamps. Then the worker intervenes

A Dollar Tree customer was brought to tears after she said she was extremely embarrassed during an encounter at the store.

In a viral TikTok video with over 805,500 views, mom Veronique Benhayoun (@queen_of_chaosapparently) recalled the distressing experience.

She said it ended up being “the most embarrassing one-hour ordeal.” To make things worse, she said it happened in front of other shoppers.

Shopper using EBT embarrassed by cashier

The mom explained that she decided to do some grocery shopping at Dollar Tree, but she had a very tight budget.

With only $55 to spend on groceries for the entire week, the mom planned to use her EBT card to cover some of the cost.

At the store, she asked the cashier to tender $33.97 to her EBT card so she could pay the remaining balance with her debit card.

However, the young cashier did not know how to split the charge between the two forms of payment.

Eventually, the store’s manager, who allegedly couldn’t speak English, had to be called over.

“She doesn’t understand what we’re trying to tell her,” the woman continued.

Meanwhile, the woman said she held up the line, which only got longer.

She also claimed irate customers began talking about her under their breath and treating her like she was the problem.

In the end, the woman claimed the store overcharged her for the groceries.

“I just paid 80-something dollars,” she said. “Almost $90 for $55 worth of groceries.”

Ultimately, she blamed the store for failing to train its employees properly.

What to do about Dollar Tree overcharges

There is help for this mom to get the charges cleared up.

According to Dollar Tree’s website, “duplicate authorizations should drop off automatically within three business days.”

Customers who do not automatically receive a credit can submit a customer help form online along with any additional information that could help clear up the issue.

These days, every dollar certainly counts.

Food prices are expected to increase by 2.7 percent in 2025. Those prices could be further inflated by possible tariffs.

In the video’s comments section, many felt for the mother.

“EBT is not embarrassing. We’re all struggling to survive,” user Breanna Rian Gallagher commented.

“First don’t be embarrassed at all. Second call Ebt. Call dollar tree corporate. They are incompetent,” user Michelle commented.

Others were a bit more critical of the woman.

“I’m sympathetic but also you had money for Crumbl cookies,” user Angela Nelson said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Veronique Benhayoun via Instagram comment and direct message and to Dollar Tree by contact form for comment.

