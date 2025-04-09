‘Why even make it if we can’t take it?’: Expert reveals the difference between Tylenol and Ibuprofen—and which one you should never take every day

At the pharmacy, one can find many varieties of pills and tablets labeled “pain reliever.”

Someone looking at these different kinds of medications may assume that they are all effectively the same or that each drug works in the same manner. This, however, is not the case.

Many pain relievers contain different ingredients and work in different ways—and the impact on your body from one pain reliever to another can be drastically different. TikTok user Dr. Ivy (@drausenvddz) noted the differences between Tylenol and Ibuprofen in a recent TikTok video with over 119,000 views.

What’s the difference between Tylenol and Ibuprofen?

While Tylenol and Ibuprofen have different effectiveness in the body, Dr. Ivy’s video focuses on the potential dangers of taking the medications frequently—something he says has “come up a lot in the inpatient setting and the outpatient setting.”

“Tylenol, for most people, is safe to use, even daily if they have to, for pain,” he says. “You have to take a lot to cause liver problems, usually.”

The consequences of frequent or daily ibuprofen use, in contrast, can be much more severe.

“Ibuprofen [is] almost never safe to take every day,” he states. “That one, it causes ulcers, gastritis, GI bleeds, kidney problems, but it works well—so a lot of people end up on it for a long time, every day, and then they come in with, like, a GI bleed.”

He concludes his video by summarizing: “Tylenol, generally you’re OK. Ibuprofen, steer clear, occasionally okay.”

Is this true?

In general, the claims made by Dr. Ivy are accurate.

Tylenol, also known as acetaminophen, is safe at low doses, though one can risk liver damage if they take too much of it for too long. If one takes over 4,000 mg in a day—equivalent to around 12 tablets of regular strength Tylenol—they can risk acetaminophen poisoning. Most experts recommend that patients not exceed 3,000 mg in a single day.

That said, the drug is widely regarded as safe, so long as it is correctly dosed.

Ibuprofen, in contrast, has been known to cause gastrointestinal complications, such as peptic ulceration and bleeding, and one study noted that “using ibuprofen over-the-counter without medical consultation increases the risk of high dosage levels and short-term interval dosing that may precipitate gastrointestinal complications.”

In general, experts recommend that one only take Ibuprofen for a short time and that they should use the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration necessary. One should consult with a medical professional to determine their recommended dosage; typically, the recommended dosage for over-the-counter ibuprofen is 200 to 400 mg taken orally every 4 to 6 hours, with a maximum daily limit of 1,200 mg, unless a physician advises otherwise.

In the comments section, users expressed their frustration with this advice, with many offering their own medication experiences.

“I’m convinced tylenol is a placebo because it nevverrrrr works,” wrote a user.

“My mom was taking ibuprofen daily for a back fracture & it ate a hole in her colon & caused her to go into septic shock,” added another. “Never take it daily!”

“I take all the ibuprofen I need/want when I’m having menstrual cramps, and then I don’t touch it the rest of the month,” detailed a third. “Hopefully it all evens out in the end.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Ivy via TikTok DM and Kenvue, manufacturers of Tylenol, via email.

