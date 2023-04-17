‘What do I do with all this food?’: Wok Box owner delivers customer’s food after he receives wrong UberEats order

Food delivery apps are now ubiquitous, with services like DoorDash and Uber Eats bringing meals to eager customers around the world.

While these services are generally fairly efficient, there have been numerous complaints lodged against them. Customers have complained about facing issues resolving incorrect orders, increased prices on the apps when compared to the restaurant itself, and stranger issues like the many times in which delivery drivers have been caught eating customers’ food.

However, issues like these can also have positive resolutions, as Australia-based TikTok user Hayden (@haydenconstable01) details in a now-viral video.

In a video with over 972,000 views, Hayden says that he ordered food from a restaurant called Wok Box via Uber Eats. When he got the order, it was significantly more food than he thought—leading him to realize that he had actually received someone else’s order.

In response, he called the restaurant to explain the situation. The restaurant apologized and claimed that the delivery driver picked up the wrong order.

Rather than sending another driver, however, Hayden claims that the owner decided to get into his car and deliver the food himself. Not only that, but the owner told Hayden that he could simply keep the food that he hadn’t ordered, as the restaurant had already remade the order for the previous customer.

“It was very nice for him to do it!” Hayden wrote in a comment. In a later comment, he added that the food itself was also “great!”

Hayden had a similar experience as another TikToker, who shared their story in November of last year. In this case, the TikToker’s meal was stolen—so the restaurant owner remade the meal and delivered it himself, offering an additional free bottle of wine as an apology.

In the comments section under Hayden’s video, users shared their own stories of delivery mistakes.

“Ive had this happen to me too but they delivered it to someone else and the owner remade it and drove it to me personally,” wrote a user. “Was so nice.”

“Happened to me b4,” shared another. “Wasn’t our food, ate it anyway but I felt bad for the poor soul who was missing Their dinner.”

“In the start of the pandemic I got the wrong food and the place asked me to return it,” recalled a third. “I was like…. bro.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hayden via TikTok comment and Uber via email.