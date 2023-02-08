‘I don’t think I’m eating tonight’: Customer quits Uber Eats after driver delivers crab legs to wrong apartment, refuses to fix mistake

A Harlem-based TikToker chronicled her mishap with an Uber Eats order of crab legs to the delight and wonderment of a number of viewers on the platform.

The video comes courtesy of creator @brokeassfemale, who has generated nearly 75,000 views since posting it to the platform on Saturday.

Starting with the creator exclaiming, “Bro, Uber Eats is so ghetto,” she proceeds to tell the tale of an order gone awry, with a punchline at the end.

She recounts, “I ordered crab legs at 6:30 [p.m.]. At 7:45, the driver is circling around the same block. I call him, I’m like, ‘Are you lost?’ He like, ‘Nah, I got stuck behind the bus, I’m coming now.”

Fifteen minutes later, though, the driver is still circling around the same block, leaving her perplexed. She tried to reach the driver, who didn’t answer. Several minutes later, he responded, claiming that he was on the elevator up to her apartment. She thought her food was near.

“Now, mind you, I live on a low floor, so it takes no more than 30 seconds to get upstairs, but I still waited like five minutes before I check the door,” the TikToker recalls. There was no food, but when the creator reached the Uber Eats driver, he insisted he’d delivered the food and said he took a photo as proof.

The problem was twofold: He’d delivered it to a different apartment in the building, and yet, as she noted, all the doors were identical. The driver was insistent he’d delivered it and was defiant regarding her threats to call customer service.

She then escalated the incident, remarking, “I immediately called Uber customer service, because now it’s taken almost two hours to get here and you’re talking mad wild to me on my phone.”

But her experience with the phone rep didn’t fare much better. While Uber did give her a refund for the botched delivery, she wanted to file a complaint about the driver—resulting in her being placed on hold for 15 minutes before being disconnected.

“Because I’m a crackhead for crab legs,” she remarked, “I took that credit they gave me and placed another order immediately. But that was an hour and a half ago. I don’t think I’m eating tonight.”

Commenters came in with their own advice and explanations.

“I woulda went right in down to whatever apt he dropped them at to collect my legs,” one suggested, “then filed the complaint and got the credit for next time.”

She responded, “My building 26 floors, good luck lol.”

Another noted, “I HATE UBER EATS!! Deleted the app after excessive tom foolery.”

The creator was delighted with this reaction, remarking, “Tom foolery got me dead.”

Though she did seem to be pretty open with her commenters, she did make one stipulation, “I’m blocking anybody who ask me if I tipped.”

And, for those wondering, she confirmed to the Daily Dot that even though the second attempt at crab legs took 90 minutes, they did finally arrive to her satisfaction.

The Daily Dot reached out to Uber via email to a media relations representative.