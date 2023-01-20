‘Instead of you bringing me my food or answering the phone you decided to just keep it’: DoorDash driver gets caught eating customer’s food

A DoorDash customer went viral on TikTok after allegedly catching her driver red-handed eating her sushi order.

The video was uploaded by TikTok account @doordashsuperstar which shares delivery driver mishaps. This time, the account posted a video of a woman allegedly catching their driver eating her food. It’s unclear whether the customer in the video is the content creator or someone else. In the clip, the customer films the driver sitting in his car outside an apartment complex while holding onto a small plate of sushi with his phone on his lap with the DoorDash app open.

“You didn’t do a goddamn thing about it. I just called you,” the customer says, calling out the driver. “I just screen-recorded the whole thing too because I was going to make a complaint.”

The then customer zooms in on the driver and her alleged order, continuing, “so instead of you bringing me my food or answering the phone, you decided just to keep it and eat it. Give me my food.”

As the driver hands her the empty bag, sushi, and drink, he claims he did call her but the customer vehemently denies it. This prompts the customer to reiterate what she said earlier about recording all of the messages and calls she sent. According to the customer, she gave the driver “clear directions” to her apartment complex, “writing in both English and Spanish,” and said she would “meet him in the front.”

The driver insists he wasn’t able to find her apartment and that the reason he didn’t reply to her messages was that he was “overwhelmed with messages.” He claims he walked around the apartment complex but could not find her. The customer claims she “rode around in circles” trying to find the driver’s car. The video wraps up with her berating the driver with questions about eating her food, blaming the driver for wasting her time, and threatening to send the video to “UberEats or whoever” as a complaint.

The Daily Dot reached out to @doordashsuperstar via TikTok comment and to DoorDash via press email regarding this incident. The video amassed 1.9 million views as of Friday with many people feeling bad for the driver.

“Whyyy do i feel bad? Ik i shouldn’t,” one viewer commented.

“I feel so bad for him, he’s cute,” a second agreed.

“The secondhand embarrassment is too strong omg,” a third stated.

Others claimed they would’ve let the driver keep the food.

“I would have let the baby keep the food and just got a credit! When I see this I figure they must be hungrier than me,” one viewer said.

“My toxic trait: I’d let him keep that because it looked like he needed it. And just get my refund,” another echoed.

“I wouldn’t even want the food no more just keep it bro,” a third wrote.

Unfortunately, delivery drivers eating their customers’ orders isn’t out of the ordinary. In January, a DoorDash driver took a bite out of a customer’s burrito out of spite for being tipped only 50 cents. In October 2022, a Grubhub customer shared how her driver ate her Taco Bell order because the driver’s boyfriend “was hungry.”