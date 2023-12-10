‘Idk why these restaurants play with this man’: Man exposes Wingstop ranch recipe as revenge after they bamboozled him

Some fast food offerings have somehow managed to reach a legendary status among diners. McDonald’s hashbrowns, for instance, when they’re made perfectly crunchy and crispy, is a breakfast side that gets people’s mouths watering. Some folks would love to know just how to get that golden brown goodness for themselves at home.

Then there are various establishments and the secret sauces that they create for their menu items, like Chick-fil-A’s trademark sauce, which some folks say can be purchased at Walmart under the Great Value moniker. And if fried chicken wings are your thing, then there’s a good chance you’ve probably had Wingstop and its beloved ranch sauce.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make it yourself, folks online have proven to be more than willing to give curious devotees the secret recipe, and now popular fast food enthusiast and TikToker Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) has decided to share how he makes Wingstop’s famous ranch sauce.

Jordan is no stranger to outing the secret recipes of many famous chain restaurant items like Taco Bell’s Baja Blast or Costco’s mac and cheese. Oftentimes, Jordan will frame his reveals as a form of revenge against some perceived slight from the fast food chain, and his decision to reveal Wingstop’s ranch recipe falls under this same context.

“So people keep wondering if I have the Wingstop Ranch recipe, and of course I do,” he begins. “I keep my secret recipe book with me at all times. But the thing is, I wasn’t even gonna share it until I went to Wingstop.”

He continues, “I’m a pretty gullible guy, I heard that Wingstop has a ranch fountain that you can ask for and they’ll actually, you know, give you a ranch fountain.”

Jordan says he was disappointed to learn that this fountain was a simple form of fiction. “So when I went over there and I asked if I could you know get a ranch fountain they said, ‘Absolutely, just sit down in the lobby and we’ll bring you a ranch fountain.'”

Jordan says he waited about an hour and 20 minutes before he realized there was “no such thing as a ranch fountain.”

The clip then cuts to Jordan reading out of his elusive secret recipe book where he begins to break down how folks can get that savory, chicken-dipping goodness all for themselves.

Jordan says that the key to making the ranch hit the exact flavor profile to your liking boils down to the ranch seasoning packets, and that home chefs can adjust the salt level of these packets.

“Now, the recipe for the Wingstop ranch is buttermilk, mayonnaise and the ranch seasoning packets. However, Wingstop ranch is always so salty what people don’t know is that there’s a recipe for the seasoning packets so that you can adjust the salt level of your ranch so it’s actually really tasty,” he says.

The TikToker then goes into exactly what goes into these packets: “a 1/2 cup of dried buttermilk powder, 3 tablespoons of dried parsley, 1 tablespoon of granulated garlic, 2 teaspoons of granulated onion, two teaspoons of dried dill, a teaspoon of dried onion flakes, one teaspoon of dried chives, a teaspoon of salt, and then you’re gonna add four ounces of mayonnaise and eight ounces of buttermilk. Have fun, enjoy your ranch,” he says to close out the video.

One commenter who responded to Jordan’s video said that there isn’t some grand secret in making Wingstop’s ranch sauce, writing, “I’ve been telling people forever !!! wingstop just uses the directions on the seasoning packet I worked there!”

Another person said they were more concerned with wanting to know the exact seasoning the chain puts on their fries instead of the ranch sauce. “Forget the ranch, could u do the seasoning they put on the fries, best fries ever,” they wrote.

Others were thoroughly convinced that Jordan doesn’t really have anything written down in his secret book of recipes and that it’s all for show.

“I feel like the book is blank and all the secret recipes are memorized,” one wrote.

Another echoed, “YOUR BOOK IS EMPTY I’ve SAVED SO MANY OF YOUR VIDEOS… Are these just memorized?!”

As for when Jordan’s next “exposed recipe as revenge” type of video will be uploaded, viewers wonder which fast-food chain will be the next victim.

As one commenter put it, “Idk why these restaurants play with this man.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wingstop and Jordan via email for further comment.