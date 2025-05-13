“100% what it’s like planning a wedding with your husband”: Groom’s bizarre last-minute question before wedding has the internet howling

A bride’s wedding morning was interrupted by an unexpected and (and unintentionally hilarious) question from her soon-to-be husband that has since gone viral on TikTok. Brooke Hamm (@bishopbrooklyn) was in the car on the way to her wedding when the groom, on speakerphone, asked if they needed “birthday candles” for their wedding cake.

“…Not like the numbers, but just like birthday candles for our wedding cake,” said her husband. Hamm paused to look around the car at her girls who were listening in, and told him, “Umm, no, we don’t.” The couple said “I love you,” before Hamm hung up and announced, “That’s going on TikTok.”

Hamm’s TikTok video has over 300,000 views. The unexpected question had everyone laughing. Many commenters were charmed by the groom’s innocence. Women reacted to the post, affirming the struggle of trying to plan a wedding with a clueless husband.

TikTok brides relate

Brides on the thread laughed along with Hamm and shared their own wedding planning experiences. @rainrainbang confirmed, “This is 100% what it’s like when planning a wedding with your husband.”

“What is killing me is that you seem to be on the way to the wedding, and he is calling thinking he has thought of the most overlooked and important detail,” said @amy..kent.

@gabbirose8 shared, “Played this video to my fiancé and he says ‘glad I’m not alone.’”

‘He’s so sweet, I can’t be mad’

Many admitted the bar is low, but plenty of TikTokers were impressed with the groom’s efforts to ensure the wedding went smoothly.

@amberveatchdesigns noticed, “Your ‘umm’ trying ever so hard to not be condescending,” and Hamm replied, “He’s so sweet I can’t be mad lol.”

“Omg he was trying to help!! Love this,” commented @laurennich0le

@brittneyletsos said, “I kind of feel like he should get a wish.”

Some agreed: wedding cakes need candles

The groom’s innocent mistake inspired commenters to think about how candles might be incorporated into the wedding cake tradition.

“I agree, wedding cakes need candles,” said @gunther_the_service_lab.

“Wait, get candles! You can make wishes for your future together!” commented @whatiscasual.

@ritual_practice said, “Ok but hear me out—sparklers.”

