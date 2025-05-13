“Don’t break up with them”: Fort Lauderdale woman tries to order sushi through Uber Eats. Then flowers show up at her door

A woman says she received a romantic surprise instead of the sushi she ordered on Uber Eats.

In a video with 7 million views, TikToker Bruna Conce (@bruna.conce) holds up a bouquet of roses, which had just been delivered to her door. She says she called her boyfriend to thank him for the surprise flowers, only to find out they weren’t sent by him.

Conce realized the sushi she ordered never came, so she opened Uber Eats to check on the delivery. Unfortunately, it was delivered—just not to her address. Instead, she believes she received flowers intended for another person.

What does she do with the roses?

Conce says she called the Uber Eats driver to explain the mix-up. She says she offered to drop the flowers off at their rightful address to hopefully exchange them for her sushi.

However, the Uber Eats driver, she says, explained that the order was dropped off at a different apartment building. She says that he told her to contact customer service.

Conce says she received a full refund, but she still felt guilty for hanging onto someone else’s roses.

“If you live in Fort Lauderdale and someone said they were going to drop off flowers and it never happened, don’t break up with them,” she says.

She says she plans to keep the flowers because “someone kept my sushi.”

What do viewers think of the mix-up?

In the comments, viewers share hypothetical situations that could come from the Uber Eats mix-up.

“Imagine she hated sushi and her partner told her a surprise was coming and she received the worst gift ever,” one writes.

“Imagine she allergic to seafood and she was asking for a sign if she should be with this person or not,” another says.

“What if she wasn’t expecting flowers and it was a surprise ? I could totally imagine her thanking her bf for the food,” a third adds.

