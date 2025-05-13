“Don’t do it”: Plumber of 32 years goes to Lowe’s. Then he sees shopper about to ‘blow’ $2,500 on pricey Samsung fridge

A self-styled home expert tracked down a couple at Lowe’s hoping they wouldn’t buy a $2,500 Samsung Bespoke refrigerator they were eyeing, and expressed relief once they moved on from the pricey fridge.

It’s not that he didn’t want them to have nice things. He’s just concerned about the repair costs that might come with that high-class fridge.

The video highlighting the shopping trip comes from the Twin Home Experts account (@twinhomeexperts), a home services provider that started in the San Fernando Valley, just north of Los Angeles. It has now spread to other states.

“Don’t do it,” the creator says to start the video, as he rolls up on the couple checking out a Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex fridge, retailing at $2,499. The appliance features what Samsung bills as a “Beverage Zone” in its upper left quadrant.

“Oh, thank God, they didn’t do it. They didn’t do it,” the creator then says with relief as the couple walks away. “They were about to blow $2,500 on this four-door Samsung refrigerator.”

While he concedes that the fridge has a number of nice features, he contends they’re also nice features that are susceptible to breaking or failing, resulting in costly repairs, adding to the cost of the fridge over time.

“‘It’s just loaded with problems, and would it cost them a lot more money in repairs when it comes to refrigerator buying,” he asserts. “Here’s what they should be looking at: Stay far away from the high tech features, and if you can, the ice maker and the water dispenser,” citing those as “the most common repairs in refrigerators.”

He notes that if shoppers insist on fridges with ice and water features, Frigidaire is the brand to go with.

What are the most common fridge repairs?

According to Sears Home Services, in an article on the five most common refrigerator repairs, a failure to produce ice and water did crack the top five.

Culprits with the water dispensing, according to the article, included not changing the water filter regularly and a kinked water line hose. Ice issues were attributed to a seized motor module, controlling the ice tray’s movements and initiating the ice production cycle; the water inlet valve, which brings water to the ice maker; and the ice mold heater, which helps release the ice.

Other top five entrants included a fridge not being cold enough (which could be attributed to a dirty condenser coil) and making strange noises (which could indicate issues with the fan or something more serious).

In its article on failing ice makers, Asurion offered a list of culprits, including:

The water fill tubes are blocked.

The water inlet valve is blocked or frozen.

The water filter is dirty or clogged.

The heating element in the ice machine isn’t functioning.

A pause command has accidentally been enabled.

The thermostat is set too low.

The control arm is out of position.

The article includes the warning, “Certain ice maker issues can lead to more significant (and more expensive) problems for your refrigerator or freezer over time, so it’s important to find a solution ASAP to keep everything working properly.”

What’s wrong with Samsung fridges?

Specifically, when it comes to fridges, many warn to stay away from Samsung appliances.

Several commenters on this r/homeowners Reddit post urged the OP to stay away from Samsung fridges.

“Run away,” warned one commenter. “General rule of thumb: American for fridge, Bosch for dishwasher, and American or LG for washer/dryer.”

“Avoid Samsung appliances, they have a terrible track record for reliability,” another claimed. “They’re best for their phones and TVs(though I’d prefer LG in this category).”

A further Redditor said the issues with Samsung come when the appliances break and customers can’t get the right support. “Overall, it seems that Samsung makes subpar appliances. However, regardless of that, Samsung has what appears to be the worst after-sales support of any manufacturer around,” they wrote. “Few techs work with them, as most techs that have chimed in say that their pay rates for warranty work is awful. So, if you buy one and something goes wrong, you may not be able to get it fixed.”

“Never a Samsung”

Commenters had their takes on fridge brands based on personal experience.

“Never a Samsung,” one remarked. “Never, ever again.”

“My Frigidaire fridge is still working like new after 10 years,” another observed. “Absolutely no problems.”

“Frigidaire is super reliable!! Samsung’s stuff is just fancy toys,” someone else assessed.

But not everyone was on board with Frigidaire. “Frigidaire is the worst,” one claimed. “$20,000 damage to my house when it leaked,” adding the observation that it was “less than 10 years old.”

“I have a Samsung with an exterior ice/water dispenser and its 14 yrs old,” another shared. “Never had a problem.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and online comment form and to Samsung via email.