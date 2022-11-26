‘Soooo you telling me I can make my own’: Wingstop manager shares ‘special ingredient’ used in popular ranch dressing

A Wingstop manager went viral on TikTok after revealing the fast-food chain’s ranch recipe, sharing steps on how to make it.

The video features user Peachy (@peachy.lish) in the back of a Wingstop restaurant. Peachy reveals to her followers how to make the fast-food joint’s ranch, at a viewer’s request.

First, the content creator takes out a large tub, then one gallon of “heavy duty” mayonnaise. She dumps the mayonnaise into the tub. After dumping the mayonnaise, she uses two half-gallons of whole buttermilk and pours them into the tub.

The last ingredient is the most special one, Peachy says. She pulls out three large packets of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning and sprinkles all of them in the tub.

“This is the special ingredient so we don’t wanna leave none out,” she explains in the clip. “I don’t know if y’all like Hidden Valley but Hidden Valley just hits different when it comes to ranch, OK. They say Wingstop has got the best ranch, it must be because we use Hidden Valley.”

Peachy mixes the contents with a whisk. Once everything is stirred properly with no clumps, she packs them up in small plastic containers. She then places them on a tray and adds a sticker on the tray with the date. After that is completed, she places the tray of the ranch into the walk-in freezer.

The video amassed 1.3 million views as of Saturday, where many viewers thanked Peachy for sharing the video.

“Omg thank you for the recipe that’s all I crave right now that I’m pregnant,” one viewer praised.

“Thank you for taking time and doing this I always wondered about the ranch,” a second wrote.

One asked the content creator if she’s gotten in trouble for revealing the recipe, writing, “So they haven’t fired you for giving away their recipe?”

Peachy responded to the comment, saying, “Lmaoo no ma’am… are they supposed to I’m a manager and we literally will tell anyone who wants to know how to make it love.”

Other viewers claiming to be current and former Wingstop employees shared their experiences making the ranch.

“I remember the smell when I used to make it. This takes me way back,” one person reminisced.

“I used to hate doing the ranch when I worked at Wingstop! My arm was always sore cause it was nonstop making it since people loved it so much,” a second shared.

“I worked at Wing Stop 18 years ago. This was my job. I took orders and made ranch,” a third said.

One employee unveiled their location’s measurements when making the ranch, “its a 3:6:9 method at the one I work at.”

Peachy replied to the comment with how her location does it.

“Yes we call that a triple but here I only made a single which is 1:2:3 and our double is 2:4:6,” she clarified.

The Daily Dot reached out to Peachy for comment via TikTok comment and to Wingstop via website contact form.