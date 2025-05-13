“Should I call the cops?”: Freddy’s customer orders meal. Then they take a look at the “HELP” message on their receipt

A fast-food customer sparked widespread concern after discovering the word “help” written on her takeout box and receipt.

Reddit user frickmeplease was left alarmed after she received her drive-thru order. She posted a photograph of the receipt and takeout container from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Lake Wales, Florida. Both had the word “help” written in thick, black marker.

In a Reddit post titled, “Should I call the cops?” the customer explained that the message had unsettled her, but she was hesitant about whether to involve the authorities. She added, “My bf thinks they were just trying to be funny but I truly don’t know…”

The post quickly caught the attention of users and received over 101,000 upvotes on the r/Weird subreddit. The incident also sparked a debate over how the situation should be handled.

Should she call 911?

Some commenters dismissed the receipt and takeout box as a tasteless joke, but others argued that any message asking for help should be treated as potentially legitimate. Several Reddit users urged the original poster to alert the police just in case the note was real.

“Call 911. I wouldn’t risk this being a joke. Seriously,” one person said.

“If it’s a joke, the cops have a funny story. If it’s not, you can save someone in grave danger,” another argued, also in favor of calling the cops.

In an update shared in the comments, the Reddit user said that she did call the authorities. Apparently, several users who saw her post had also independently reached out to the local police.

It turned out that incident was part of a prank carried out by one of the store employees. In a comment, the Redditor also added that the employee had allegedly been fired for their misconduct.

Although the note on the customer’s receipt turned out to be a false alarm, it serves as a reminder of how seriously people should treat potential cries for help. If someone gives you a note like that, it could be their way of discreetly asking for assistance. Even if you are unsure of the seriousness of the note, you should always take it seriously.

What to do if you encounter someone who needs help?

First, remain calm and do not draw attention to the situation or the person. If you are alone with the individual and it’s safe to speak to them, quietly ask if they are in danger or if they need immediate assistance. However, if there’s any indication that they are being watched, do not engage with them directly.

Call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline right away. Explain what has happened, give them a description of the person who gave you the note, and tell them where you are. If you’re in a place of business, discreetly let a manager or security person know what is going on.

Try and stay within eyesight of the person until the authorities arrive, but remain at a safe distance. Whether or not it turns out to be real or a false alarm, it is always better to act with an abundance of caution in such situations.

The Daily Dot reached out to frickmeplease via comment on the Reddit post and to Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Lake Wales via an online contact form.

To get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH), call 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).

