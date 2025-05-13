“YOU NEVER KNOW WHO YOU’RE SITTING NEXT TO”: Woman is on flight, strikes up a conversation with her seatmate. Then she finds out who he is

You’ll never guess who this woman sat next to on her flight. Hint: it’s not a celebrity but is someone equally as shocking.

It’s the luck of the draw who you end up next to on a flight. It may be that cute person you were eyeing at the gate (though it rarely is), a chatty Cathy, or a stoic business person trying to squeeze in some work on the flight.

Generally, you just hope they’re a good seatmate and don’t have to think much of them.

But that wasn’t the case for this woman, who bonded with her flight partner after finding out they had more in common than they ever thought.

Seatmates discover a strange connection

In a viral video with more than 2.6 million views, content creator Caroline Dunlap shared the wild experience she just had on a work flight.

“This is probably one of the craziest things that’s ever happened to me,” Dunlap said.

In the video, Dunlap explained that she was flying back home to New York after a work trip. Sitting on the flight scrolling and doing some work tasks, the flight kept getting delayed, so Dunlap decided to strike up a conversation with the guy next to her, who was about her dad’s age (50s/60s).

During the 2.5-hour delay, they chat about everything from what they do for work to where they’re from. When the flight attendants deplane them (the aircraft never took off), Dunlap and her seatmate chill at the gate a bit longer while they decide what to do.

In the meantime, he watches her stuff while she goes to the bathroom and even brings her snacks during his snack run.

They do eventually make it back on the plane, and at that point, they’re “homies,” as Dunlap put it, and keep the convo going, this time going more into life and politics.

At one point, he shows her pictures of his family, and Dunlap looks at the pictures, shocked.

“You guys … I know this man,” Dunlap said.

What?! How?!

“Will and I had a three-month situationship the first summer that I moved to D.C. And it did not end well, and not on my end. And I’ll leave it at that.”

While Dunlap was a bit hesitant, she ended up revealing to her seatmate that she used to see his son but spared him the details about his son as a dating partner.

“We die laughing. Like cracking up,” Dunlap said.

The dad took a picture and sent it to his son and recounted the story.

Instead of texting Dunlap something lighthearted, the son was abrasive and told her to leave his dad alone.

“You never know who you’re sitting next to y’all. You never know who you’re gonna meet in the wild,” Dunlap said.

“TALK TO STRANGERS LMAO,” Dunlap.

“It’s so embarrassing when people aren’t as cool as their parents lol,” the top comment read.

“Date his dad. get married. now he’s your stepson,” a person urged.

“No cause I’d be texting back ‘what an odd thing to say to your future stepmom,’” another added.

“Leave my dad alone is a crazy response. you dodged a bullet. which is such a bummer for the romcom we wanted this to turn into,” a commenter wrote.

“Plot twist: dad starts inviting you to family functions and not Will,” a person chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dunlap for comment via email and Instagram direct message. (If we could get “Will’s” number and text him, we would, too.)

