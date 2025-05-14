“McDonald’s who?”: Wendy’s releases 3 new items riffing on the beloved Frosty

Wendy’s is switching things up just in time for summer. Starting May 12, the fast-food chain is rolling out Frosty Fusions, a new take on one of its most iconic items—the Frosty.

Featured Video

The new lineup adds mix-ins and layered flavors to both chocolate and vanilla Frosty bases, and it’s hitting menus nationwide.

What do reviewers think of the new Frosty Fusions?

TikTok creator @kayleighleon, who often does food reviews on her account, tried all the new flavors in a video that had racked up over 267,000 views at the time of writing.

Advertisement

According to her, these are not just good—they’re coming for McFlurries and Blizzards.

“We’ve got Oreo Brownie Twist, Pop-Tart Strawberry, and Caramel Crunch,” she says at the start of the video. Each one costs $4.19.

She starts with the Oreo Brownie Twist Vanilla. “Dairy Queen who? McDonald’s who?” she exclaims. “This tastes better than any Blizzard or McFlurry I’ve ever had.”

Next, she tries the Oreo Brownie Twist Vanilla. “The chocolate on chocolate definitely makes it taste more like a brownie,” she says. “This one’s for my chocolate lovers.”

Advertisement

Next up: the Pop-Tart Strawberry with vanilla Frosty. “Just taking a small bite since I’m allergic,” she explains. “Whoa, the strawberry purée actually tastes really fresh, and I love the crunchy pieces you get from the strawberry Pop-Tart.”

She then tests the Pop-Tart Strawberry with chocolate Frosty.

“Oh, I see what you did there, Wendy’s,” she says. “Tastes just like a chocolate-covered strawberry.”

On to the Caramel Crunch with vanilla. “The more caramel and toffee pieces, the better,” she states.

Advertisement

And finally, the Caramel Crunch with chocolate.

“The chocolate with the caramel is an elite combo,” she says. “These other fast food restaurants better watch out because Wendy’s is coming for you.”

In the comments under Kayleigh’s video, viewers were clearly excited about the new release.

Advertisement

“The Oreo Brownie is ridiculously good,” one person wrote.

“The Frosty Fusions look incredible! Definitely need to try one,” said another.

And one user had already jumped in: “I had that and a chili yesterday—good dinner.”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.