Shopper shares best fast-food dupes from Walmart, including Chick-fil-A sauce, Burger King Hershey Pie, Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter and more

Dupe this, dupe that—the term for an item that closely resembles a more expensive alternative has pervaded spaces dedicated to product recommendations and influencer marketing.

In the era of the dupe, consumers are looking for less expensive alternatives to their favorite items across many categories like beauty tools and cosmetics, clothing, and even recipes for favored meals and snacks at restaurants.

One Walmart shopper on TikTok says that the grocery chain carries products that are effectively dupes for many popular restaurant items, from dipping sauces to butter to chocolate cream cake.

In a video posted to TikTok, user Morgan (@morganchompz) highlights several products at Walmart that she says can go toe-to-toe with their counterparts from restaurants like Chick-fil-A and Burger King.

“These are my favorite fast food copycats at Walmart,” she says. “Let’s start with sauce because what is life without it? Walmart’s Great Value brand has this chicken dipping sauce which is their version of Chick-fil-A sauce. I can’t taste the difference, my sister who works at Chick-fil-A can’t either, and this costs just over $2.”

Morgan then shares a dupe for Burger King’s Hershey pie.

“Next, have you ever had the Hershey’s sundae pie at Burger King?” she asks viewers. “I’m not usually a chocolate cream pie fan but this one is fantastic, but it’s actually just Edward’s chocolate cream pie. You can get two slices here for $3.74.”

She also highlights the seasoned honey butter that she says is comparable to that of Texas Roadhouse, chicken taquitos similar to Taco Bell’s rolled chicken tacos, and a Great Value brand alternative to Burger King’s chicken fries.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Morgan via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

Many viewers shared praise for the grocery chain’s store brand, Great Value, in the video’s comment section. Several even added their own product recommendations.

“Walmart brand is truly good I personally love their chocolate chip cookies better than any other,” one commenter wrote.

“The honey cinnamon butter is amazing and I also heard that Walmart have McDonald’s nuggets dupe taste the same,” another said.

“Great Value also has a DUPE of the Mcdonald’s Mac sauce and it’s a MUST HAVE at our house!” a third commented.

Others shared other products they had found to be similar to those sold at popular fast-food restaurants.

“Their packaged banana bread slices tastes the same as the Starbucks banana bread!” one commenter wrote.

“Try the el paso cinnamon twists… they taste just like taco bell.. and there’s 3 different flavors,” another shared.

“Tysons Tempura Chicken are the same as McDonald’s Nuggets,” a further user claimed.