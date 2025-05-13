Austin McBroom accuses ex-wife Catherine Paiz of hosting of hosting unlicensed Ayahuasca ceremonies around kids

YouTubers Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz, who ran the channel ACE Family before their divorce in 2024, are throwing accusations at each other following the release of Paiz’s memoir.

Featured Video

What did Paiz write about McBroom in her memoir?

In a snippet from her memoir, Dolores, Paiz accuses McBroom of cheating and “emotional betrayal” during their marriage. She recounts the moment she discovered “proof” of McBroom’s affair.

“He’d already broken his vows,” she writes. “He’d already been gone from me, longer than I had known.”

Advertisement

The snippet has garnered sympathy on social media, as rumors of McBroom’s alleged infidelity were previously ignited when the couple announced their divorce. However, Paiz and McBroom remained private about their divorce and continued what seemed like a healthy, co-parenting relationship.

How did Austin McBroom respond to the accusations?

In a public statement recorded after the release of Paiz’s memoir, McBroom attempts to clear the air. He claims that he had permission to engage sexually with other women and that Paiz was aware of his relationships.

“When it comes to me stepping out of my marriage, I did,” he says. “But when it comes to her acting like she had no idea what was going on, that’s a complete lie.”

Advertisement

Beyond pushing back on Paiz’s claims, McBroom accuses his ex-wife of engaging in “unlicensed” Ayahuasca ceremonies. Ayahuasca is a psychedelic beverage frequently used in spiritual practices in South America.

“It got so bad to the point she was doing it once a month,” he claims. “She became addicted.”

He continues to allege that after their separation, Paiz began hosting ceremonies around their children. He alleges that a 12-year-old boy engaged in one of the ceremonies at Paiz’s home.

McBroom says he considered applying for full custody.

Advertisement

Despite McBroom’s accusations, many viewers believe he is “deflecting.”

“Not him deflecting with ayahuasca when he was busy doing adultery olympics,” an X user wrote.

“Textbook manipulator move: deflect, distract, and say absolutely nothing,” another said.

“Not the deflection-,” a third commented.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.