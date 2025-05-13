“She locks herself in the office”: Couple says Texas Roadhouse server changed their tip to $100. Then they try to confront the manager

In the United States, it’s customary to leave a tip at the end of a meal, typically between 15 and 25%. However, in recent years, it’s becoming more common to be asked for a tip outside of a restaurant and prompted to tip more money.

For example, one diner was shocked to discover that the recommended tip amounts were significantly higher than the percentages they claimed. Another customer noted that their son’s barber offered recommended tip percentages up to 69%.

While these high tip requests may be unpleasant for patrons, they can still choose not to pay them. However, in a video recently posted to TikTok and Instagram, one internet user says that they didn’t have a choice in the matter, and as a result, their card was fraudulently charged for a $100 tip.

How did this couple end up paying a $100 tip?

Although the creator’s video has since been removed from TikTok, user Tracy Lynn Gwynn (@tracygwynn1960) recently shared her unpleasant dining experience on Instagram.

In this video, she says that during the first week of April, she and her husband decided to visit the local Texas Roadhouse in Danville, Virginia. While the couple said they had previously had bad experiences at the restaurant, she claims that this time was significantly better.

“We had perfect service, we had perfect food, great experience, tipped well above what we should have tipped,” Gwynn says.

However, when Gwynn’s husband checked his bank account, he discovered something shocking.

“The girl that waited on us changed our tip to a $100 tip,” Gwynn states, shocked.

Resolutions go nowhere

Immediately, Gwynn and her husband attempted to solve the issue.

They contacted the restaurant, who allegedly told them that the money would be back in his account within days. This did not come to pass, and, according to Gwynn. “The bank even sent proof that they have had no activity of anybody trying to return the money to my husband’s account,” she says.

Frustrated, Gwynn’s husband began posting his experience on social media, to which the restaurant allegedly responded by offering further proof that they had returned the money.

Despite this, the money did not return to Gwynn’s husband’s bank account. Throughout this time, Gwynn says she was told by staff that they were “shocked” that this server could have done this, though Gwynn alleges that other employees told her that this had happened before in the restaurant.

Eager to resolve the situation, Gwynn’s husband returned to the Texas Roadhouse. Even though Gwynn insists that he was not threatening, she claims that the owner of the restaurant refused to talk to him and locked herself in her office, instead directing him to call corporate.

After reaching out to Texas Roadhouse corporate, the couple was told the money would be back in their account in two days. It has been weeks, and the money is still not in their account.

What should you do if a server increases your tip?

In situations like these, the resolution can vary based on how one paid and what exactly occurred.

For example, while it’s always advisable to try to resolve the situation with the restaurant directly first, those who paid via credit card are generally able to dispute the transaction with their credit card issuer, something that is more difficult than for those paying with a debit card.

In cases where the transaction cannot be easily disputed, a customer can try to resolve the issue with the restaurant. Then, if the issue cannot be fixed, they may want to consider contacting the police, as taking money from one’s account without their permission can constitute theft.

For the time being, it appears that Gwynn is continuing to try to resolve the situation with the restaurant, though the Daily Dot has reached out to her via Instagram and TikTok DM, as well as to Texas Roadhouse via email, for comment.

