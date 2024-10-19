‘So it’s not just me’: Woman calls out new iPhone 16 for ‘grainy’ camera

Apple’s iPhone 16 camera was promised to take beautiful photos from up close and far away. So how come people are thinking the new camera is worse than past versions?

Every new iPhone release generates new levels of excitement and hype. Each new generation of iPhones are supposed to improve on past versions and give customers new elevated features.

And yet people are saying this new Apple iPhone 16 camera sucks.

This TikTok posted by @hannahhhh_jones expresses her frustration with the new iPhone 16 camera. She complains that camera quality does not match the crystal clear videos she takes.

In the original video, the content creator demonstrates the difference between her video and photo taken from her iPhone 16 camera. The video is sharp and crisp where the camera photo is blurry and grainy.

What is Apple promoting with this new iPhone 16 camera?

Apple claims the new iPhone 16 camera to be a versatile camera that can capture quality photos and videos at any distance. They’re calling it the “Ultra Wide” camera.

The Ultra Wide camera gives the user the ability to take sharp, detailed photos and videos no matter the circumstance. This iPhone 16 camera also includes improved framing capacity and aperture setting to capture high quality photos even in low light situations.

So do people think this new iPhone 16 camera is better?

With the expectation of improvements with this camera, customers are experiencing the opposite. Several TikTok’s, Reddit posts, and Apple Discussions threads are being made discussing the downgrade in quality. Customers are upset claiming past versions of the phone take better pictures than the new Apple iPhone 16. However, Apple has not addressed these claims or released any solutions on how to fix this.

What is causing images to be grainy?

There are a number of factors that can lead to a photo being grainy. Zoom, lighting, hand movement, aperture, and front vs. back camera are all in play when taking photos. The thing is, most of us don’t want to think about these settings. We just want to easily take high-quality photos without thinking about any of these settings. Basically, the juiced new camera isn’t as out-of-the-box versatile, easy as users expected.

So how can you fix these grainy images?

One of the top solutions on this TikTok recommends changing the camera preset option.

While Apple has not released a concrete solution to this, here are the recommendations to fix the grainy photos.

Go to Settings > Camera > Formats Camera Capture = High Efficiency Photo Mode = 24MP Pro Default = HEIF Max ProRAW and Res Control toggle ON Under preserve settings toggle on ProRAW and Res Fusion camera change 28 and 35 mm to ON



So what did the viewers think of new Apple iPhone 16 camera

“I feel like everyone says this about every new iPhone that comes out” one commented.

“HDR Resolution. I turned it off in settings” one suggested.

“I have the 15 and it does the same thing and drives me CRAZY” one added.

“No, because I thought it was just me overthinking” one joked.

This TikTok has more than 260,000 views with 5,700 likes. The Daily Dot contacted @hannahhhh_jones over email and Instagram messenger. We have also reached out to Apple over email and phone.

