‘Had the sales guys negotiate each other’: Man test-drives car to another dealership. Then he has the workers duke it out

Sometimes, the best deals come only to the brave. At least, that’s what it seemed like when TikToker Kylie (@kyliecar) posted a TikTok asking viewers to share “the most unhinged ways you negotiate buying a vehicle at a dealership.”

Netting over 1.8 million views as of publication, the video received responses ranging from straightforward tactics to some of the boldest and wildest strategies imaginable.

Straightforward advice

Multiple viewers shared straightforward tips on how to get the best deal possible.

“Last day of the month only. Walk out. Twice. Say no to all service agreements. Let their boss yell. Get full service package free when they give me $2k more off,” one said.

“Dealerships near retirement communities- low mileage for pre owned, nice cars &good prices had good exp at Honda. Also try to go when it’s raining near end of the month they have sales quotas,” another added.

“My Grandpa taught me when buying a car ‘if you aren’t embarrassed by your first offer, it wasn’t low enough,’” a third shared.

“Literally don’t back down. Tell them you want an itemized list of all the fees & additives, take a pen, cross out the bs charges like $800 mats and rewrite the new price,” a fourth stated.

U.S. News & World Report shares a few other good-go-to tips, such as setting your budget, finding out what others have paid for the vehicle, choosing to negotiate in person or online, and doing the research before heading to the dealership.

Additionally, U.S. News strongly advises people to remember that they are negotiating the final price and not the monthly payment. Car salesmen will want to steer it that way, so you are stuck on the lower number of monthly payments that may end up costing you a lot more in the long run.

Lending Tree also advises people to get pre-approved prior to heading to a dealership and to shop around for the best interest rate.

Wild strategies that paid off at the dealership

Other viewers responded to Kylie with some of their wildest moves.

“I bring my children. They aren’t badly behaved but they will talk to you until you want to die. Their stories have no plot and no endings. They will follow as you walk away, there’s no escape,” a viewer said.

“My husband literally sat in silence for 45 min not saying one word until they were able to drop the price to what he wanted. The salesman was was talking circles & sweating bullets the entire time,” a viewer said.

“I photoshopped a deal that I received from another dealer to make it $7k cheaper and the new dealership beat the offer lol,” a third replied.

“Bought a car w dead husband money. Said it at every opportunity. I had the manager in TEARS,” a fourth said.

“I email negotiated with ALL the dealerships within 2 hours then brought the lowest offer to the one 5 minutes away asking them to beat that offer. They did,” a viewer remarked.

“The salesman grew up down the street from me. Told him I’d tell his mom that he snuck out of his meemaw’s funeral to get high if he didn’t take an extra $5k off. He cussed me out but I got the car lol,” a viewer said.

Legends of the deal

Others shared awe-inspiring stories about people they’ve seen or know who have changed the car-buying game.

“My uncle test drove a vehicle to the other dealership and had the sales guys negotiate each other,” one said.

“My Aunt loves Fountain Diet coke. the dealership she bought from is close to her work, & has fountain drinks. in her contract she got them to give her free diet Cokes forever,” a second said.

“Dude walked in to get a Tundra. Told them he was going to finance it so they sold it for under cost with a high interest rate. Signed papers. Dude whipped out a check and paid it off instantly,” a third wrote.

“I’m terrible at this, my grandma was great. She negotiated a free set of tires, 2 years worth of oil changes, $150 gift card at the steak house and 10 car washes for my new car. I left stunned!” a fourth shared.

