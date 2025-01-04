‘How fresh is that on Day 4?’: Man goes to Whole Foods and gets 4 salmon meals for $25 with this hack. Does it work?

Whole Foods is known to be expensive. From people spending $15 on a meal to dropping $20 on a container of mac and cheese, the grocery store has earned the nickname “Whole Paycheck.” However, people have discovered ways around this by buying prepared family meals from the hot bar. TikTok user @mohawkandtheman lauds this Whole Foods trick, calling it a “life hack” in a video with over 961,000 views.

Featured Video

How does the hack work?

“I’m telling you, this is a life hack,” he says, holding the salmon family dinner container, which consists of four pieces of salmon, green beans, and potatoes. “You go to Whole Foods. This is, like, 25 bucks. You split it into four, and you have four lunches for the week.”

Next, the video cuts to the family meal divided into four plastic 2-compartment meal prep containers, each with a piece of salmon, green beans, and potatoes. “One, two, three, four,” the content creator lists, revealing each individual container.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to @mohawkandtheman via TikTok comment and direct message.

In the caption, @mohawkandtheman revealed, “I saw this somewhere on [TikTok] and it made my life so much easier!”

Indeed, it wouldn’t be surprising if he did find this on TikTok. Many people, like TikTok users Kayla Mills and Stefanny Alecon, have gone viral for stretching their dollars by meal-prepping Whole Foods family meals. Since it is designed to feed a family of four, it can last four meals for people living on their own.

Viewers sang their praises

“Been doin this for a year. best meal prep ever,” one stated.

Advertisement

“I buy those for the elderly people that I know. It’s wonderful,” another commented.

“I do this but I had gastric bypass, so I have lunch and dinner for 4 days. I just add more seasoning and sauce,” a third shared.

Furthermore, some had questions about the family meal.

“How fresh is that on day 4?” one user asked.

Advertisement

“Literally where are people finding these trays? I never see them,” a second inquired.

In the comments section, @mohawkandtheman answered these questions. “Just gotta get it the day it’s made. Otherwise it’s just as good,” he replied. “In the prepared food aisle. Not the go up and ask for it aisle.”

@mohawkandtheman I saw this somewhere on TT and it made my life so much easier! ♬ original sound – Mohawk & the Man

Is the Whole Foods family pack salmon meal $25?

Because a viewer corrects him about the price, @mohawkandtheman addresses this in a follow-up video. “Oh, [expletive], you’re right,” he says. “It was actually $26.99. So, not even 27. Probably like 28 with tax.”

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the content creator still believes this is a good deal. After taxes, each meal is $7, versus a home-cooked meal that can cost $8.99 per serving. “Basically, you get to make four of these,” he says, zooming on one of the prepped meals. “Potatoes, green beans, and salmon. Put two in the fridge and freeze these two,” he adds, holding the prepped meal.

Essentially, this hack kills two birds with one stone: It reduces how often he cooks while allowing him to eat healthily. “All I know is I don’t have to cook four lunches. [It] forces me to eat vegetables, fish,” he says. “It’s a life hack for me anyway. Maybe for you, too.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.