‘They knew each other’: Los Angeles woman spots good Samaritan filling up another car’s gas tank. Then she discovers it’s a trap

With the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline skyrocketing to $3.26 this week, drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump more than ever.

And as gas prices soar, it’s crucial to stay alert against scams that could leave you with an even bigger hole in your wallet.

“People are trying to get free gas from the gas station,” a Los Angeles local advises.

Posted just recently, Kendall Ames (@kyndallames) took to TikTok to expose her latest gas scamming discovery. In just over 5 days, the influencer’s clip has already amassed over 142,900 views and 1,949 likes. As she sits at the gas station, Ames passionately begins to explain how this sneaky trick could cost you at the pump.

“There’s a new scam going around,” Ames begins.

Recalling a story her husband had shared with her, Ames sits up in her driver’s seat and recounts his recent encounter.

What is the gas station scam?

“Somebody went inside to put $50 on a pump,” Ames says. “But the car wasn’t parked in front of the pump.”

Rather, Ames explains that another car pulled up to the accredited pump and took the gas. In response, the original buyer steps back into the store, clearly confused.

“He went back inside and tried to tell the cashier this just happened. And so he claimed he was confused, telling them their [pump] numbering is confusing,” Ames says.

While this may just seem like a simple mistake on behalf of the purchaser, Amex explains that allegedly the theatrics are all a part of the scheme. Ames puts her hand on her head in bewilderment.

According to Ames, the two cars involved coordinated their fake confusion to take advantage of the situation and get two tanks of gas for the price of one.

The scammers prey on the assumption that the gas station manager might allow the original customer to fill up without paying, believing they had already covered the first “stolen” tank. In doing so, they essentially create their own illegal buy-one-get-two deal.

“It didn’t cross my mind,” Ames explains. “The goal is they get a tank of gas, two people get a tank of gas for the price of one.”

PSA at the pump

Just short of a minute, Ames begins to wrap-up her quick PSA, warning gas station workers of these potential hoaxes.

“If you’re inside and see somebody doing this and you want to be a good Samaritan and buy them a tank of gas, it could be a scam,” Ames warns.

Upset, Ames emphasizes that in situations like these, skepticism is crucial. No matter how much you want to trust others or be a good person, it never hurts to simply be aware.

“Pretty smart if you ask me. I would have fallen for it,” Ames concludes.

However, after scanning the clip’s comment section, it appears that viewers may not fully grasp Ames’ caution.

‘I fear this is common sense’

“Who puts money on a pump they aren’t parked at? I’m with the thief on this one. That’s just free gas at that point,” one viewer commented.

“Regardless if you’re paying at the pump or inside.. Why would you not be parked at the pump?” Another asked.

Ames responded, explaining that according to her husband’s story, the two drivers actually knew each other. She reiterates that the crime was committed by both parties, not just the one initially taking the free gas.

“I fear this is common sense,” some commenters still responded.

However, one viewer mentioned their more unique point of view. As a gas station manager, the viewers shared their own tips on how, exactly, to avoid these scenarios.

“This isn’t a new thing,” the viewer began. “The customers say the wrong pump all the time. I manage a gas station and people always say the wrong pump number. I always say the kind of car that’s at that pump, they say yes.”

By having the purchaser confirm which pump they are at by visually checking for their car before paying, the viewer believes this helps prevent any kind of accident. Whether intentional or not, it’s claimed this step not only helps the gas station, but also the purchaser from any mishap.

Though the incident Ames warns against may seem uncommon, it still serves as a valuable general PSA against the various scams that can catch drivers off guard at gas stations.

Other common pump scams

Gas station pump scams can stem anywhere from as simple as pump switching to as intricate as skimming. However, many are still unaware of these techniques.

Pump switching is exactly as it sounds. In this scam, one person offers to help another pump their gas, but once the driver leaves, the “helper” takes advantage of the active transaction to fuel up their own car, and potentially others as well. This leaves the original purchaser now financially responsible for not only their tank of gas, but also as many as the “helper,” intends to fill.

To avoid this, it’s smart to never allow another person to assist in the gas pumping process. Even if you fill your own tank, it’s important to always hang up the nozzle yourself, closing the transaction, just in case a scammer may be watching.

More complex is skimming. Here thieves attach third-party devices (skimmers) to gas pump terminals to steal credit and/or debit card information. Once the card is inserted into the machine, not only will the pump scan the card, but also the device, storing the card information for later retrieval.

Staying alert

While paying inside may be the simplest way to avoid this, it isn’t always possible. When going to pay on the pump, it’s important to inspect the area, checking the card slot and PIN pad for any signs of tampering or unusual devices. At times, these devices may even have Bluetooth connectivity. So checking your phone for unusual devices nearby before paying may also be a tell-tell sign.

Overall, in the face of rising gas prices and increasing scams, staying alert is more important than ever. Ames’ warning serves as a reminder for all within the gas industry that even the smallest moments may be used for financial exploitation.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kendall Ames (@kyndallames) for comment.

