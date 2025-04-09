‘Keeping the mortgage and rent low’: Florida delivery driver gets drop-off request from customer. Then he sees what’s spelled out on the fence

This delivery driver was surprised by what he saw while pulling up to a customer’s house.

While some neighborhoods are full of cookie-cutter houses that look identical to one another, some people like to put their own spin on things to stand out.

That can include anything from a bright paint color to a distinct door to a fun mailbox design.

As long as you don’t have a homeowners’ association breathing down your neck about any little change you want to make, your home is your canvas for expression.

This homeowner took that to heart. You’ll never guess how they adorned their front fence.

There was Florida man, now there’s Florida house

In a viral video with more than 1.4 million views, delivery driver Adrian McFadden (@adrianmcfadden) shared the unexpected design choice one of his delivery customers chose.

“When a customer says you can’t miss their house lol only in Duval,” the text overlay on the video read. Duval is a county in the northeastern part of Florida.

As McFadden pulled up, he explained that the customer told him to look for the house with the “cups in the fence.”

When he turned the corner, there’s a peachy house with a five-letter N-word spelled out in white cups and two Pan-African flags waving outside.

“Can’t make this up,” Mcfadden said.

Neighbor gives context

In the comments section, a nearby resident shared that the house has been there for years and is owned by a Black person.

“It’s not being used as a racial slur,” they said.

They change the cups and colors every so often and usually put pro-Black things on there.

“It’s a staple in the community,” they shared.

“Facts!! That man change those cups like clockwork with different messages,” another added.

“This man is fighting gentrification,” a top comment read.

“The fact that it’s listed on Zillow like this,” a person said.

“You sound so much like Dave Chappelle I thought this was a skit,” another wrote.

“At least you didn’t miss it,” a commenter pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to McFadden for comment via email and TikTok direct message.

