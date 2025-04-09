‘The fact that you can one-hand it’: Man reaches for OceanSpray cranberry juice in his fridge. Then he takes a closer look at the bottle

Ocean Spray’s traditional thick bottle may look a bit different depending on which flavor you get. Here’s why.

Ocean Spray is known for its cranberry products, from juices (that come in several flavor blends) to the canned jelly people get for Thanksgiving.

On top of that, it’s unique in that the company operates as a cooperative (co-op) owned by more than 700 family farmers.

Many people celebrate the company for its unique business structure (how many co-op brands do you know?) and ingredients. However, some are concerned about potential changes.

We’re here to clear up the confusion.

Did Ocean Spray shrink its juice bottle?

In a viral video with more than 520,000 views, content creator Kimchi Studios (@kimchistudios) points to the size of his Ocean Spray juice bottle.

In the video, @kimchistudios opens his fridge and grabs the bottle of Cran x Dragon Fruit juice with one hand.

“So the economy is great, everything is amazing,” the voicever on @kimchistudios’ says as he grabs the juice from the fridge.

But when he zooms in on the bottle, an expressive “What the [expletive]?!” is let out.

“New Shrinkflation Drop,” the caption reads.

It’s an immediate red flag that @kimchistudios was even able to grab the bottle with one hand, this commenter pointed out:

“The fact that you can one hand it is proof enough for me,” one said.

The bottle is visibly smaller than the standard customers are used to. If you’re confused, Ocean Spray bottles are hefty, to the point that most people couldn’t easily grab it with one hand.

Did Ocean Spray shrink its bottles?

An Ocean Spray representative cleared up the confusion, stating that limited edition and select specialty flavors often come in the 60-ounce size instead of the 64-ounce.

But the majority of their other juices still come in the popular 64-ounce size, and there are even some in 3-liter sizes as well.

And if you notice any other changes to the brand’s look, it’s because they underwent a rebrand in January.

What is shrinkflation?

While this is not a case of shrinkflation, here’s the definition.

Shrinkflation is a combination of the words shrink and inflation. It refers to when products shrink in size or quantity while maintaining the same price, so you end up paying more for less.

This is usually done to offset rising production costs and maintain profit margins when faced with competition. Recent examples of shrinkflation include Pop-Tarts, toilet paper, cookies, tortilla chips, and even portions at restaurants.

The Daily Dot has reported on dozens upon dozens of people calling out brands online for this tactic that ultimately hurts consumers and the brand’s reputation and trust.

“Cereal boxes barely stand up now,” a top comment read.

“We got inflation, shrinkflation, and now the trump tax. We already live paycheck to paycheck. No we’re gonna be living payday loan to payday loan,” a person said.

“Even the juice bottles are on ozempic,” another wrote.

“Its 4 fl oz smaller than their original packaging. Yours says 60 fl Oz. The one I just bought says 64 fl oz. I hate this world bro. How are we supposed to feed ourselves,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kimchistudios for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

