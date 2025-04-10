‘Should have got a Speed Queen’: Customer can’t get ‘fancy’ Samsung washing machine to stop shaking. Then they trade it in for a Maytag

Thinking about saying “Goodbye Samsung?” This couple did.

Self-declared Louisiana “fur mama” Amy Michelle (@amyyy.michelle) and her partner ditched their “smart” Samsung washer in favor of a more analog-seeming Maytag model.

They say they don’t consider it a downgrade. However, after posting their “upgrade” to social media, many viewers say they should have paid extra for even fewer bells and whistles.

Should the pair have saved up for a Speed Queen? Viewers say yes, even though the fan-favorite washer comes in at a high ticket price.

Michelle posted her replacement video on March 9. So far, it has over 706,600 views.

Goodbye Samsung

Michelle seemed happy to say goodbye to her Samsung washer when she posted her original video.

“After MANY, MANYYY attempts to fix/make our ‘fancy’ Samsung washer work, we decided to upgrade to a basic Maytag.”

“We absolutely love it and don’t consider it a downgrade one bit,” she states in the caption.

In the video, the couple’s former Samsung washer is seen violently shaking during a wash cycle. It is then shown on an outside deck as someone (presumably Michelle) waves goodbye to it.

The new Maytag is then shown being brought into the house and is then seen being hooked up to the house’s washer connections. Clear tape is seen as it is torn away from the controls and the washer is then shown in action.

In the last part, water can be seen filling up the new washer.

Goodbye Samsung; hello Speed Queen?

While Michelle never specifically says what the problems were with the Samsung washer, her video received 1,679 comments, and many stated that she should have opted for another replacement washer.

Speed Queen is an American laundry machine manufacturer that has developed something of a cult following in the past years.

In 2017, Time Magazine reported that an Amazon review stated, “A manual dial commercial Speed Queen will outlast any of the fancy computerized pieces of imported junk on the market.”

The comment section of Michelle’s videos echoed the sentiment.

“Should have got a speed queen. The Maytags agitator is more or less a gimmick,” David Vander Waal (@davidvanderwaal) noted.

“Speed queens are the best,” another viewer declared. Another wrote, “Stopped watching when I saw it wasn’t a Speed Queen.”

Another wrote, “Maytag or whirlpool are my go too. Both great. Anything Samsung absolutely not. Don’t buy them because they are ‘pretty’ get the black Speed Queen series. You won’t regret it,” another added.

Speed Queen versus Samsung

Are Speed Queens superior to Samsung?

The Daily Dot has reported on Speed Quen versus Samsung before.

“No other washer brand on the market comes close to the durability Speed Queen possesses,” according to Don’s Appliances.

“Speed Queen is one of the most sought-after, high-end appliance brands that make laundry day simpler,” Don’s Appliances’ article adds. “From an industry-leading lifespan, and classic cleaning features, to innovative Pet Plus technology, Speed Queen does it all.”

However, A New York Times review states that Speed Queen isn’t for everyone.

“We don’t think that Speed Queen washers are the best choice for most people.”

The article claims that Speed Queen washers are not as efficient as other models, stating that their washers are water hogs compared to other models.

“There’s a ton of evidence to prove that efficient washers are usually much better at removing stains and preventing fabric damage than the washers that use the most water.”

Samsung states that its front-loading washers “typically use about 13 gallons per cycle, while top-loaders may use up to 28 gallons.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samsung via email and Speed Queen via its website for a statement.

What else viewers thought

Although many viewers singled out Michelle’s choice, others had things to say.

“Samsung should just stick to making phones,” one noted.

“Old Washing machine[s] are SOOO GOOD and they actually WASH,” another viewer added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michelle via TikTok direct message and comment for further statement.

