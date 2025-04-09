Woman sells 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, purchases 2014 Chevrolet Traverse. Then she gets an insurance claim from GEICO—they’re not her insurance carrier

Dealing with an insurance claim is a headache. It’s even more of a headache if it’s fraudulent.

In the past, numerous internet users have gone viral with their stories of handling car insurance issues, from getting absurdly high quotes to having an incident and discovering that their car insurance didn’t help their situation.

Now, another internet user has the web talking after alleging that she’s being pursued by the insurance company GEICO after her car got into an accident. The problem? The car isn’t her’s—and the accident occurred in a state she says she hasn’t been to in 20 years.

Why is this woman claiming GEICO committed insurance fraud?

In a video with over 446,000 views, TikTok user Kim (@kzucco22) explains that she and her husband used to own a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, which they sold in 2024 to purchase a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse.

However, on April 1, Kim says she got an email from her insurance company saying that an adjuster had been assigned to her claim.

This was confusing to her, as she had not had a recent incident—but when she logged onto the company’s website, she discovered that “there was a claim on our insurance saying that my husband with my 2013 Chevy Traverse, which I drive almost exclusively, had hit two parked cars in Jamaica, New York.”

“For reference, we live in eastern Ohio,” Kim explains. “They were saying that he had done this on March 25, the day in question, I was in possession of my Traverse. My Traverse is not wrecked, nor have my husband and I been in New York in over 20 years.”

Later, Kim got a call from the insurance company, at which point she explained her situation. She provided photos of their vehicles showing that they were not wrecked and offered to provide Ring camera footage of both of them being present in Ohio at the time of the accident and them selling the original car.

It was at this point that Kim learned that the claim was actually being made against the couple’s Santa Fe, a car they had not owned since October.

“Someone was driving our old car and ran a stop sign and hit two parked cars in New York,” Kim explains.

What happened next?

At this point, Kim’s husband, who was listed as the driver during the accident, reached out to GEICO, the insurance company of the person who was hit. According to Kim, the GEICO agent was insistent that it was Kim’s husband who was behind the wheel, despite the evidence to the contrary.

“The representative at GEICO tells my husband that it was him,” Kim starts. “My husband’s like, ‘Absolutely not. I can prove that I was in Ohio, not New York.’ The guy then tells him, ‘Well, we tracked you down by your license plates,’ and my husband says, ‘That is again a lie, because the license plates that were on that car are now on our Traverse. We transferred them. So, we did not leave the license plates in that car.’”

“The GEICO agent comes back again and says, ‘You are responsible for this. You need to pay this,’” Kim continues. “And he said, “I am not responsible for this. I was not in New York. I did not do this. This is not my vehicle.’”

While the GEICO agent insisted that Kim’s husband’s name was on the vehicle, Kim’s husband had documentation to the contrary. Kim’s husband then said that he was going to file a police report against the company.

Across several follow-up videos, Kim provided several updates about her situation.

First, she says that she contacted the New York State Insurance Commission in response to a suggestion from a TikTok commenter.

Second, she says that GEICO later reached out to her and claimed they wanted to “work toward getting [her] husband’s name removed off of this claim.”

While GEICO says that they got their information from her license plate, Kim isn’t sure. She also says her insurance hasn’t been able to locate a police report from the incident, and Kim says that she is not certain that one exists.

To conclude, Kim says that GEICO requested the bill of sale and Ring camera footage from the sale, which she says she will provide.

As this situation is fairly uncommon, it’s difficult to provide exact advice about what one should do. That said, others in comparable situations have claimed that, after providing evidence of a sale, the insurance company was likely to stop pursuing the person who sold the car.

In the comments section, users offered their own theories about what is going on, as well as sharing their advice for someone in Kim’s situation.

“Sounds like the current owner doesn’t have insurance and geico is reaching trying to get someone to pay it,” speculated a commenter.

“My husband had something on his insurance pop up a couple years ago for a person with the same name in Ohio and we live in Indiana. His insurance company came back and told us we had to contact the insurance company that had made the claim and I had never even heard of the insurance company,” wrote another. “We finally did get it removed from his name and insurance but it was such a long process. I think we had threatened to sue as well.”

“No ma’am, you need to call an attorney immediately and watch how quickly GEICO backs down once the attorney gets in contact with them,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to GEICO via email and Kim via TikTok comment.

