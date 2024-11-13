Scrolling In The Deep: Who is this DIVA 💜

Scrolling in the deep is a weekly column that defines internet slang you need to know to operate online. It runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter—but only our most dedicated readers get it.



A hot new brainrot term has entered the villa, and for once, its use among TikTok users is anything but negative. Say hello to Gen Zalpha’s favorite TikTok comment: Who is this DIVA 💜.



Opening the comments section of any viral TikTok , you’ll more than likely be greeted by a top comment that reads ‘Who is this DIVA 💜’, with thousands of likes. Sometimes, it may be written as “Who is this diva?” But more often than not, the catchphrase is accompanied by a purple heart emoji, which carries more weight than you think. But when did TikTokers start using this phrase?

What began as a meme meant to mock others has quickly evolved into a compliment of sorts. Of course, we all know what “diva” on its own means–it’s often used to describe “high maintenance” people or celebrities throwing fits and acting entitled. But online, “Who is this diva” is not a critique of a person’s affinity to be difficult to please. Instead, users drop the slang term as a way to congratulate a person on their outfit, the way they carry themselves, or their bold attitude.

So, for instance, if the TikToker is eating in a video, one compliments them by dropping, “Who is this DIVA?” In other words, they are asking, “Who is this person successfully executing this [dance, hairstyle, outfit]? I simply must know.” Another term you can compare it to is “slay.” If someone calls you a “diva” on TikTok, it simply means you’re slaying .

However, as memes tend to do, “Who is this DIVA 💜” has wrangled its way from being a compliment to TikTokers to using it on anything that remotely resembles “slaying.” In one viral TikTok, “Who is this DIVA 💜” was used on a video of a cuttlefish confidently “walking” around an aquarium. The term can also be used sarcastically or ironically on funny TikToks. For instance, someone may put a wig on their cat and caption the clip, “Who is this DIVA 💜.” On Twitter, the phrase (often without the purple heart) is mostly used to mock ridiculous fits or to describe people being sassy.



At this point, the catchphrase has moved beyond its original meaning and is now so ubiquitous that the sentence itself leaves TikTokers in stitches. The slang has become its own subject and punchline, where now the majority of “who is this DIVA 💜” comments are just TikTokers reacting to seeing the phrase out in the wild .

Where did the purple heart come from?

It seems the purple heart is a direct reference to Donatella Versace’s comment on Bella Hadid ’s Instagram post. In 2022, the model shared a post in support of Palestine. The fashion designer forever cemented her place in brainrot history by commenting her infamous line on Hadid’s post: “Donatella VERSACE 💜.”



“Who is this DIVA 💜” is the latest entry in the glossary of brainrot language, and is now part of what TikTokers consider the funniest TikTok comments, which include “Mama a girl behind you,” “I’ll miss you when I scroll,” and “Do you do weddings?”



If any of the last three phrases confuse you, don’t worry. Scrolling in the Deep will be decoding them in later editions, so stay tuned.

