‘They were actually rude for the first time in my life’: Chick-fil-A customer exposes alleged chicken nugget recipe in retaliation

One man followed through on a threat to expose Chick-fil-A’s secret chicken nuggets recipe after he said he received poor customer service at the fast food chain.

In a viral TikTok video that has gained over 1 million views and 122,000 likes as of Monday, user (@Jordan_The_Stallion8) allegedly spilled the beans on the ingredients for one of the restaurant’s staple offerings.

“So, I have secret recipes memorized already,” the TikToker began the clip. “Normally, I try not to use them or share them unless I really have to.”

However, the TikToker said went to a Chik-fil-A to get some chicken nuggets one day, but he left empty-handed.

“I actually didn’t get chicken nuggets because nobody helped me,” he explained.

Apparently, Jordan believed the bad customer service he endured necessitated that he expose the secret recipe, which he rattled off to his viewers in retaliation.

“Right, I should not tell them that for the Chick-fil-A marinade, it’s three eggs, two and one-fourth cups of milk, and then one cup of pickle juice,” he said. “I should not say that the breading is three-and-a-half cups of flour, six teaspoons of salt, three teaspoons of pepper, and then six tablespoons of powdered sugar.”

His tips for nailing the recipe did not end there.

“And I’m not gonna tell everybody to use peanut oil and if you have a peanut allergy use regular oil,” he added. ” I’m gonna be the bigger person, I am.”

In the comments section, TikTokers enjoyed the insights and applauded Jordan for always creating useful content.

“At this point we need a cook book,” user @Axle3003 wrote.

Many must’ve agreed with the comment because it received over 5,000 likes.

“Write that down Patrick, WRITE THAT DOWN!!!” another user wrote.

“Protect this man at all costs,” user Branden Hart said.

Jordan often goes viral for his food and product reviews. His recent review of a Baja Blast Float, which combined a McDonald’s ice cream with a Baja Blast drink from Taco Bell, raked in over 4 million views and over 5,000 comments.

He also gained a ton of clicks from telling his viewers about a Wendy’s promotion that is valid from September 18 to 22. The fast food chain will be selling burgers for 1 penny each. Apparently, McDonald’s will run a promotion during that time, but the burgers will cost $.50.

