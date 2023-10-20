‘It’s goodbye for me’: Applebee’s worker shows just what’s in their $1 margaritas

If you’re curious about the Dollarita at Applebee’s, someone went behind the scenes to show how it’s made—which made it less appealing for some.

The video showing how the Dollarita is made comes from TikTok creator Joanna Escobar (@joanaescobar), attracting more than 695,000 views since going up on Oct. 8.

In it, she shows a step-by-step process for making the drink, which involves a giant plastic container and pouring a whole bunch of liquor into it.

Via a funny voice modulator, Escobar invites viewers to “make $1 margarita with me.”

The recipe calls for an unspecified amount of margarita mix and water, stirring that up, adding two bottles of triple sec, and then four bottles of tequila—making a concoction suitable for an Applebee’s Happy Hour. As that Dot story noted, quoting the chain’s site, “the ‘unbeatable drink’ is made just like any other margarita, using ‘tequila, triple sec, and lime.’ The drink comes in a 12-ounce rocks glass, and flavorings can be added for just 50 cents.”

Upon revealing the recipe, the creator ends by saying, “Goodbye.”

A few commenters noted that the recipe looked very familiar.

“No cause this is the exact recipe we use at my old Mexican restaurant,” one said. “Same cheap tequila & all.”

Another remarked, “I can confirm for Taco Cabana as well.”

Someone else quipped, “The container $1 as well.”

Adding to the mirth, another commenter noted, “Those containers cost more than the liquor.”

Someone alarmed that four bottles of tequila went into the mix was met with one commenter noting, “My job does 6 bottles.”

Another requested, “Just bring the container to my table,” which got a laughing emoji from Escobar.

The Dollarita’s been a popular subject on TikTok since its recent reemergence in Applebee’s locations across the U.S. One TikToker “boasted” of having $4.57 in their bank account but Dollaritas in their sights, while another broke down how Dollaritas are not the free-for-all that some people think they might be. That creator echoed others saying that state laws and other considerations mean some customers are limited to three of the dollar drinks.

But one, seeing them being made, reported anticipating a hangover before even trying them out. “My head and stomach hurt anticipating the way imma feel after drinking this,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.