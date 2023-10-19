Applebee’s Happy Hour: How to get a Dollarita and other drinks at a discount

If you’ve recently been searching for discount drink deals, you may have come across a new promotion from Applebee’s underscoring just how good an Applebee’s happy hour can be.

As unbelievable as it sounds, Applebee’s occasionally has a promotion in which customers can get margaritas for just one dollar. That’s right — if you’re looking for ways to get tipsy on the cheap, Applebee’s may be your new favorite spot.

But before you go marching to your nearest Applebee’s in search of some low-price liquor, there are a few things you should know about the promotion and Applebee’s Happy Hours more generally. Let’s see how you can get an Applebee’s Dollarita today—and how you can save a few bucks and still have a good time at an Applebee’s happy hour.

When is Applebee’s Happy Hour?

For most locations, Applebee’s happy hours are twofold: From 3 pm to 6 pm, then again from 9 pm until closing.

The famed Dollarita is a promotion independent of the Applebee’s Happy Hour. It’s available, for a limited time, whenever the bar is open.

While specific Happy Hour deals may vary from location to location, a typical Applebee’s Happy Hour means half-price or discounted appetizers, as well as sizable discounts on drinks.

What is the Applebee’s Dollarita?

Per Applebee’s website, the Dollarita is exactly what it sounds like: a full margarita for a low price.

According to the site, the “unbeatable drink” is made just like any other margarita, using “tequila, triple sec, and lime.” The drink comes in a 12-ounce rocks glass, and flavorings can be added for just 50 cents.

Interested customers can simply go to their local Applebee’s, ask for the Dollarita, and voila — soon, you’ll be gulping down some of the cheapest alcoholic beverages that the modern economy will allow.

The site also says that promotion is only in place until the end of October, so if you’re interested in securing some cheap Applebee’s drinks, you better head out soon.

Is there a limit on Applebee’s Dollaritas?

There is conflicting information about whether Applebee’s has a limit on its Dollaritas. From the restaurant’s perspective, their website gives no indication that there is a limit on how many Dollaritas one can order.

That said, there are several state limitations on alcohol service that may affect any Dollarita bar hop. For example, in the state of New York, margarita lovers will be restricted by the state’s law against unlimited drinks. This means that drinkers will likely be limited to just three margaritas.

As one TikToker pointed out, a similar law is in place in California, so California drinkers can expect to have their night ended after the third drink — unless they want to head to another Applebee’s location.

This rule does not appear to be universal, as evidenced by the internet user who claimed to have ordered four of the drinks.

Does Applebee’s sell Dollaritas every year?

This is not an annual tradition for Applebee’s, though the chain has rolled out the promotion several times in the past.

The last time the company did a wide release of its Dollarita was three years ago, according to Today. However, there are also reports of some locations offering Dollaritas as recently as last year — and the chain has previously offered dollar specials on other drinks like Long Island Iced Teas.

As for why the chain decided to do it in the first place, Steve Joyce, who was the CEO of the restaurant’s parent company Dine Brands until 2021, told Insider that the promotion previously pulled the chain out of a sales slump. At a time when less people are spending money on restaurants, this year’s revival of the promotion could be another attempt to bring diners back into booths.

How do I get a discount on other Applebee’s drinks?

Applebee’s happy hour customers can choose from a wide range of drink deals. For example, Applebee’s frequently has month-long drink specials for non-margarita drinks. Right now, that includes the many $5 drinks offered as part of its “Spooky Sips” deal.

If one is seeking year-round drink deals, things get a little more complicated. One can check the Applebee’s website for updates regarding drink specials, or they can become a member of Club Applebee’s to be amongst the first to hear about new promotions.