Friends only have $4.57 in their bank account. They go to Applebee’s for $1 margaritas

A pair of friends claiming to be down to their last $4.57 did the math on Applebee’s current $1 margarita special and made the bold choice.

The TikTok documenting their escapade was put up on the platform by Pablo Lobato (@pablolobato), getting lots of attention in the process. Since first publishing on Friday, the video has attracted more than 729,000 views and 58,500 likes.

It shows Lobato and a friend with large Dollaritas in an Applebee’s booth, making festive hand gestures as FamousSally & YB’s “Wassup Gway” plays.

The on-screen caption provides the sad math: “Applebees margaritas $1; Bank account $4.57.”

The caption adds to the narrative, reading, “Walk outta the applebees with .25€ and a good time.”

Indeed, the pair found themselves in the midst of the landmark Applebee’s promotion, which the chain restaurant touts on its website with the declaration, “You’re welcome, America.” The site goes on to clarify, “DOLLARITAS® are available all day, every day, but they’ll only be here in October.”

Commenters shared their thoughts.

“This is the third video I’ve seen of Applebees margs in 5 mins,” said one, noting the rich mine of content these margaritas are providing.

Someone else concurred, “This is all over my page and I’m 21 in 4 months.”

Another reported, “Went with friends & they’re hella sugary.”

According to one commenter, that person was lucky to get to try them, observing, “I went to Applebees last night and it was a 5 hour wait.”

One, choosing to be a copy editor, noted, “I was so confused when I saw the caption but then I realized they meant to put the sign for cents but they put the one for euros.”

But others assumed it was 25 cents back on $4.57, did the math on that, and surmised they each enjoyed two Dollaritas and left a paltry tip.

“What about the tip,” a commenter said flatly, adding an emoji to signal disappointment.

Yet, one person who should have been bothered by it instead admired their pluck.

“I’m a server at Applebees and I didn’t even get mad about the tip that everyone else is mad about lol! Hope they were good,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Applebee’s via email.