‘They act like your best friend till you drive off the lot’: Car salesman reveals what he actually does once you buy the car

In an effort to market themselves, a lot of salespeople take to TikTok to offer advice or give a glimpse into their daily lives. Recently, Canadian car salesman Kudos (@kudoscarsales) garnered over 167,000 views with a short video showing what he does directly after a sale.

“Do you guys ever wonder what a car salesman does after you say yes to buying a car?” Kudos asked his audience. “‘Cause then you go in with the accountant, right? So, what do we normally do?”

“So first of all, I think we all have this little giddy happy moment the second you walk away where we’re like, ‘Yes! Sold one, got it done for the month, closer to my sales target—awesome.'”

According to Kudos, the next step is to gas up the purchased vehicle. “Usually, if you’re free right after you make a sale, the first thing you’re going to want to go do is get the car gassed up right away so that it’s ready for service to do any type of sublets they might need to do, and just have a full tank of gas taken care of,” he explained.

The next step is for the salesman to fill out a gas chit and check out a dealer plate. Afterward, he gets the sign-off from a manager and heads to the nearest gas station. At the gas station, Kudos had the attendant sign the chit. When he returned, he dropped the car off in the back with the other sold vehicles, placed his chit into the gas book, and returned the plate to the receptionist’s desk. Finally, Kudos stapled his business card to the keys.

“That’s it. Now we just gotta wait for the vehicle to be prepped by service, and we’ll deliver it to the customer in a couple days,” he concluded.

Some viewers said a car salesperson would cheat the customer in some fashion.

“They act like your best friend till you drive off the lot then ghost ya after that,” one said.

“3 days letter, check engine comes on,” a second mused.

“They dodge lightening bolts from the lies they told,” a third joked.

The jokes likely stem from the notion that car salespeople will do anything to make a sale, including some shady tactics that customers may not be aware of. Recently, a car salesman went viral for warning customers about an “illegal” sales tactic dealerships sometimes use.

Many viewers also wondered why the customer didn’t leave with their new car right after signing the contracts.

“Why don’t they get the car the same day?” a viewer asked.

“A lot of customers purchase products that need to go to another location to be completed. We need to work with those places availabilities,” Kudos explained.

Several salespeople in the comments argued that they don’t deal with gassing up the car.

“Rookie reaction to selling a car,” a salesperson said. “A pro sells another car. the BEST time to sell a car, is after you sell a car.”

“Start making more calls,” a second added.

“Clean up is in charge of gassing up, once the customer is gone, move onto the next!” a third remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kudos via email for further information.

