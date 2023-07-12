‘We just trynna go home’: Customer catches Wendy’s worker speed-mopping the store

A Wendy’s customer caught a worker mopping while running through the store, and while the customer had his theory to explain it, fast food workers had perhaps a more plausible one.

The video capturing the speed-mopping comes from TikToker Eddie Burke Jr. (@eddieburkejr). He posted the video to the platform from a new account on Tuesday, and it has already brought in more than 1.6 million views.

The video shows a Wendy’s location filmed from across the parking lot. Through the windows, viewers can see a worker running through the store with a mop.

Burke offered an explanation via on-screen caption: “Yo this wendys employee on crack.”

One commenter appeared to agree, writing, “I want what he’s on.”

But, as many commenters observed, the employee is likely just trying to finish a shift and get home.

“We just trynna go home,” one viewer remarked.

“Me when we close at 9:00 and I got plans at 9:15. Be rushing that close but I promise it looks sparkling,” a second said, peppering the text with laughing emojis.

“He’s so done w closing,” another offered, also adding laughing emojis. “He’s tryna go hoooomeee.”

“I used to do this,” someone else said. “I called it speed mopping.”

Others used a bit of imagination to color the scene unfolding on the other side of the glass.

“He got that high school musical playlist on,” one viewer joked.

“You gotta make it fun man,” another suggested.

“Fun” might not be the right word for some of the experiences Wendy’s workers post on TikTok. Recent Daily Dot coverage about Wendy’s workers who’ve gone viral on the platform includes a story about a Wendy’s drive-thru worker who has beef with DoorDash drivers and another about a worker whose location ran out of cups, napkins, and ice on a particularly challenging day.

However, at least one Wendy’s worker recently had fun on the job by making a $28 “T-Rex Burger” featuring “nine square patties, nine cheese slices, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles between two buns.”

The Daily Dot contacted Burke via TikTok comment and Wendy’s via email for further information.