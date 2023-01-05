In a viral video posted on Dec. 23, TikTok user Turboo Lele (@leletoofunny22) gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Wendy’s where she works.

“Another day at Wendy’s. No cups, no ice … no napkins,” she said. As she spoke, Lele showed that the receptacles for holding cups, lids, ice, napkins, beverages, and dipping sauce were completely or nearly empty. She ended the video with a look at a tray of chili, which was hardened and almost empty.

“This shii too crazy, can’t believe,” Lele wrote in the caption. “Wendy’s gotta do better [real shit],” she added in the video’s text overlay.

In the comments section, users joked about the state of the kitchen.

“I ain’t even know Wendy’s sell chili,” one user wrote. Lele responded, advising the commenter not to eat it.

“THIS EXACTLY HOW MY WENDYS BE ON THE DAILY,” another commented.

“Whole night crew just left,” a third user wrote, to which the creator replied, “Literally didn’t think to stock nothing.”

