‘It’s called a doggo reserve’: Wendy’s customer says worker told her they were out of Frostys—but then gave one to her dog as a ‘pup cup’

There’s a long-running observation about how the soft serve machines at fast-food restaurants are always broken.

While this is annoying, customers are generally understanding and will simply order something else from the menu. However, some may have reason to suspect there’s a greater conspiracy afoot preventing them from getting their desired treats.

Such is the case with TikTok user Kahn (@notkahnjunior). In a video with over 175,000 views, Kahn recalls a curious incident that occurred at a Wendy’s restaurant.

“Forever thinking about when I ordered a small vanilla frosty in the Wendy’s drive thru & they said ‘we’re out of frostys’ & when I pulled around to the window the cashier saw my dog in the back & said ‘omg I love your dog let me get a treat for her’ & came back with a small vanilla frosty with no lid,” she writes in the text overlaying the video, adding in the caption: “Will always be immersed in this mystery.”

While the employee’s actions may seem suspicious, users in the comments section noted that there was likely an innocent explanation for their behavior.

“Probably cuz it was too liquidy/ not proper consistency,” wrote one user.

“Hey I work there it’s probably because it was on wash(coming out as pure liquid basically milk),” speculated another.

“The temp on that got too warm to serve [to] people,” suggested a third.

Another said there’s a name for products only fit for dogs: the “doggo reserve.”

That said, a few users shared their own stories of apparent fast-food deceit.

“They told me the other day that they were out of hi c at McDonald’s but I saw the guy in front of us get one so I asked again and they had them,” alleged a commenter.

“I swear it’s a conspiracy,” stated a second. “Taco Bell never had Baja blasts in college because the freeze machine was always being repaired.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kahn and Wendy’s via email.