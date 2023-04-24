‘They may as well give each customer a personal employee to walk around with them’: Target store puts everything on locked shelves

Recently, Target has claimed that it is dealing with a wave of shoplifting crimes in the San Francisco area. As a result, the store has taken measures to combat what it says is an “alarming rise in theft.”

“For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores, similar to reports from other retailers in the area,” a Target spokesperson told KPIX5. “Target is engaging local law enforcement, elected officials and community partners to address our concerns.”

While the truth of this statement is up for debate—a 2021 article in the San Francisco Chronicle questioned the claim and noted that “shoplifting has been declining in the city since 1985”—that hasn’t stopped the store from taking extreme measures to stop people from stealing.

Across the United States, Target has implemented anti-theft carts and, according to multiple users on TikTok, began locking up products in glass cases. TikTok user Sam (@srdreamtorch) recently went viral after showing what this looks like in practice.

In a video with over 1.5 million views, Sam shows numerous items behind glass at a San Francisco Target location.

“This is what my Target in SF looks like now,” Sam writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “Target runs just dont hit different out here anymore.”

In the comments section, many users complained about this style of shopping, with several noting that locking items up behind glass takes away some of the benefits of purchasing items in person.

“It’s frustrating when items are locked up and you have to keep waiting for an employee to unlock the case,” wrote a user.

“Sooooo what if I want to read the ingredients?” questioned another.

“This is why I now exclusivity order online because asking for EVERY item is just [too] much interaction,” added a third.

