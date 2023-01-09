‘These are no more than $10’: Customer calls out Walmart for putting anti-theft locks on mascaras

A woman called out Walmart in viral TikTok for a specific item being sealed away behind anti-theft locks: mascaras.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Talya (@partywithtal) as she shared with her followers about what she encountered at the retail giant.

“Yeah, so I’m at Walmart ’cause I get my mascara from here, right? And they got the locks on the mascara,” she says, flipping the camera to reveal a variety of $8.98 mascaras hanging on the shelves with locks on them.

To make matters worse, Tayla says the associate gave her the mascara in a clear lock container for a cashier to unlock instead of just handing her the mascara by itself.

“Nobody wanna steal this punk ass mascara,” she concludes in the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tayla for comment via TikTok comment and Walmart via their press contact form regarding this incident. The video amassed 2 million views since it was posted on Jan. 5, where many viewers claimed they would’ve “ripped the mascara off” of the shelf.

“You could literally easily rip it off it’s paper hanging on to the bar lol,” one viewer claimed.

“I just rip them off the things lmfao,” another echoed.

“I just tear it off lmfao and then take it to the register and pay lol,” a third agreed.

Some stated how items locked up are an instant deterrent for them to buy the product or even shop at that store.

“Look whenever I see items locked up I see that as a sign that I don’t need it,” one wrote.

“I stopped shopping at the stores that lock up my shampoo’s and hair products,” a second said.

“They had the body wash and deodorant locked up at my wal mart. I haven’t been back,” a third commented.

Others shared their experiences with noticing different products locked away at Walmart.

“I went to a Walmart who had that on the .99 cent tweezers,” one person shared.

“They did the same thing to me too for $7 press on nails. It’s over the top,” a second commented.

Another wrote, “I went to a Walmart that had all feminine products locked behind a glass.”

Unfortunately, locking away products has become more prevent within the last few years. It mainly started occurring in 2020 to curb theft. According to Forbes, “Retailers are now trying to reduce the friction for regular shoppers while keeping in place physical deterrents for thieves.”

All types of items are locked behind cases, from baby formula to hygiene products to laundry detergent. In addition to Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid have their merchandise locked behind shelves, per Insider.