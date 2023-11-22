‘Got that risky rollback!’: Walmart shopper finds unrefrigerated Edwards pecan pie on sale. It says ‘Keep Frozen’

This pecan pie deal at Walmart could be the reason entire families end up sick on Thanksgiving. One shopper is calling it out on TikTok.

In a viral video, Layton (@layton_1911) walks up to a pie display in Walmart. At first, nothing appears off. There are Edwards pecan pie boxes stacked on top of each other with a $5.97 rollback deal sign.

But, as Layton gets closer, viewers see exactly what he’s calling out—the pie boxes that are clearly marked “Keep Frozen” are being displayed out in the open at room temperature. Uh oh.

The “Dumb Ways to Die” song fittingly plays in the background.

“OK Walmart. Got that risky rollback!” Layton says.

Edwards pecan pie is a staple in many households, especially during the holiday season when someone inevitably buys a store-bought pie and passes it off as their own. In fact, many people say Edwards pies taste like they were made from scratch.

For those interested in one of these pies, they typically cost about $7.50 and come in multiple flavors, including turtle and key lime.

There are a few things that can happen if a pie that’s meant to be frozen is left out at room temperature:

Bacteria may form. Bacteria growth is one of the primary concerns when food is not stored at the proper temperature. When food is left at room temperature, the naturally occurring bacteria in the food could multiply at a dangerous pace, potentially leading to food poisoning. This could cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. The chances of bacterial growth are exceptionally high with pies that have cream fillings like pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and custard pie.

Taste and texture are off. On the less dangerous but still unpleasant side, pies that are mistakingly left at room temperature for too long run the risk of the crust becoming soggy, the filling going runny, and the overall flavor and texture not being as intended.

Layton’s video has garnered over 150,000 views and more than 100 comments as of Wednesday morning.

“My winn dixie has them set up the same way but with a sign that says it’s okay for them to be thawed for 30 days,” a top comment read.

“Pecan pie can normally be at room temp. though gotta be careful if they had it frozen then thawed it, only should be out 2-3 days max,” a person shared.

“This happened at my local supermarket with pastries that were to refrigerated, mold city,” another wrote.

