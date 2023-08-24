This Week in Walmart: Steaks on lockdown

There’s no shortage of viral Walmart content popping off on TikTok, which is understandable, given the sheer number of folks who work and shop there.

This past week has seen a deluge of Walmart-themed posts that have intrigued millions of users on the platform: From folks who’ve managed to use the chain’s frozen food offerings to slim down, to others who were shocked to see their local store’s been locking up steaks in an attempt to thwart meat burglars.

Here are some of the best Walmart-themed TikToks that app had to offer this week.

Walmart weight loss

While Walmart’s grocery section might not be the first store that pops into your head if you’re thinking about embarking on a #weightlossjourney, one TikToker shared some of their favorite frozen food aisle selections that they used to help them lose around 100lbs.

The gentleman swore by Nick’s Ice cream, Quest Nutrition pizzas, fruit cups that have the texture of dippin’ dots, low-carb chicken nuggets, and 97% fat free Great Value ice cream sandwiches as a convenient, tasty, and low-priced (except the Quest pizzas) way for them to shed the points.

The Ziploc conspiracy

A Warehouse worker claims that every single budget version of food storage bags sold by retailers like Walmart, Target, HEB, and others, were all manufactured and packaged in the same facility, claiming that the only differences between the offerings are the colors of the zippers on the bags and the designs of the boxes that they come in.

This seemed to cause a debate in the comments section, however, as some folks decried Walmart’s Great Value food storage bags, stating that they’ve always had bad luck with them. However, there were others who had nothing but love for Great Value’s Ziplocs, while others said that they generally stay away from no-frills food plastic bags, opting for brands like Ziploc, Heft, and Glad instead.

Milk rush

A Starbucks barista posted a relatable scenario that throngs of other coffee store workers identified with: Having to run to the grocery store mid-shift to buy an army platoon’s worth of milk in a single go. The TikToker in question booked it to the nearest Walmart where they filled up their cart with various types of milk during a customer rush, which runs out at an alarmingly fast rate according to several viewers in the comments section of her clip.

TikTok users also shared the other items they often find themselves scrambling to secure for their respective locations in the middle of the day, chief among them are bags of ice as patrons go through frozen H20 faster than their ice machines can make it.

A grave mis-steak.

A disgusted Walmart shopper blasted the retail chain for selling him a $35.19 cut of Angus Certified T-Bone they blasted as being inedible, showing off the “stringy” nature of the meat that came apart in his hands. In his video, he speculates that the meat isn’t even “real” and his comments sparked a debate in among viewers, with some folks agreeing with his assessment of the protein, calling it suspicious looking and unnatural.

However, there were others who said that the meat looked perfectly fine to them, and that Angus beef is often more tender and comes apart easily prior to cooking. Angus T-Bone steaks the Daily Dot linked to in the piece showed steaks that appear to have a different texture than the one the TikToker showed off in his critical video.

Steaks on lockdown

Another steak misadventure went down on Walmart, with a shopper who highlighted that cuts of meat were under lock and key in the store she frequented, even showing off a metal netting material, similar to that of a linked fence, encasing the animal protein.

While the TikToker and various other users on the platform were utterly gobsmacked that people would steal perishable food goods, many commenters who said that they work for the popular retailer remarked that they often come across instances of grocery theft while on shift. One person said that an entire case of crab was pilfered from the store they work at, and there was another viral video that delineated how a whole mess of ribeye steaks went unaccounted for.

Parking lot water bottles

A Walmart shopper expressed her concern over a recurring trend she’s been spotting in Walmart parking lots: Bottles of water being left behind the rear tires of vehicles. Commenters expressed their fears about the distracting object, stating that it’s a human trafficking tactic designed to get folks pre-occupied with removing the bottle, while others chalked it up to a car-jacking technique.

An insurance company said that it’s the latter: Car thieves hope that people will start their cars and reverse over the bottle until they hear it pop, presumably hoping that they’ll try to get out of their whips to inspect any potential damage to their vehicle upon hearing the loud noise. When they do, since the car is already started, a car-jacker would be able to get inside the whip for a joyride to the nearest chop shop or shipyard for a little final scene of Gone in 60 Seconds action.

Annoying customer

A Walmart shopper recorded her son repeatedly pressing a help button in a Walmart store in an attempt to gain assistance/intentionally annoy a manager for assistance. Numerous commenters who replied to the video said that they, too, would’ve pressed the button repeatedly until they received help.

However, others launched into a conversation about how understaffed retail chains, like Walmart are, and that this video only serves as further proof that stores aren’t putting enough employees in aisles to adequately serve its consumer base.