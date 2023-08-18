‘POV: you run out of milk’: Starbucks store runs out of milk during a rush. Barista goes to Walmart mid-shift to get some more

A Starbucks barista had to make a mad dash to Walmart in the middle of a busy customer rush after her store ran out of milk.

TikToker @jorlala uploaded a viral clip that’s accrued over 24,000 views showing her making the trip, and several commenters sympathized with her frenetic shopping experience.

“Just barista things,” @jorlala writes in a caption for a video as she records a shopping cart in a Walmart aisle filled with various gallons and half gallons of milk.

“Pov: you run out of milk during a rush,” the TikToker writes in a text overlay. She flips the camera around, flashes a peace sign to the video, and then the clip cuts out.

Judging from the comments, it seems there are plenty of people who’ve found themselves in similar situations. More than a few relayed the awkwardness they experienced as a result of purchasing so much milk at once.

“Have a cart full of milk, lady waited till I piled em all in there and asked ‘really like milk huh?'” one person said.

Another wrote, “LMAOAOQ ME BRO THE PEOPLES KIDS ARE LIKE WHY SHE GOT SO MUCH MILK i be having to say i work here like.”

One Walmart employee said this is a common sign in their stores, writing, “I worked at Walmart’s delivery/online grocery and we always had a coffee shop AND daycares ordering so much milk lol.”

Apparently, milk isn’t the only thing that baristas have to go out on runs for—there are also a ton of food service industry workers pounding the pavement to grab multiple bags of ice, probably because more and more people are drinking iced coffee than ever before.

“My company has done this with ice,” one person said, while another wrote, “Me with my broken ice machine during a rush.”

Other Starbucks baristas have gone viral in the past for making a mid-shift grocery store run for milk, like one Target Starbucks barista who had to grab a cart and go buck wild in the dairy section, capturing 30 gallons of milk after their location was running low.

