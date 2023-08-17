‘That’s literally how a top dollar aged steak should be’: Walmart customer complains about $35 steak, calls it ‘disgusting.’ Viewers aren’t concerned

Meat from Walmart has been under scrutiny recently. A customer speculated that he bought lab-grown chicken from the store, saying it had a stringy and spaghetti like consistency.

Now, another TikToker is questioning the steak. TikTok user @happy_spouse_happy_house said he bought a T-Bone steak for $35.19 and that when he took it out of the package to cook it, it “fell apart.”

The video begins with him showing off the steak as a text overlay reads: “IT JUST FELL APART SMH WALMART MEAT BE CAREFUL”

“I just want to show y’all, man, this T-Bone steak I bought from Walmart. $35.19. Man, I get the steak. I went to pick it up … look,” he says as he grabs a portion of the meat that breaks away from the bone.

He speculates that the meat he purchased, due to how easily it pulls apart off the bone, isn’t genuine.

“All the meat, all the meat, look at that. That’s not even real meat, man. Look at that. Look at that. I can’t even pick the steak up. Look at that. I mean look at it,” he says again, pushing his finger into the thicker, center portion of the T-Bone cut, revealing a hole. “I mean that’s disgusting man. T-Bone from Walmart. Just breaking apart, oh my God that’s nasty. No Walmart meat.”

While @happy_spouse_happy_house calls the steak “disgusting,” viewers didn’t think there was anything wrong with the Walmart cut.

There were some folks who appeared to agree with the TikToker’s assessment of the meat, with one person speculating that meat glue, a thrombin and fibrinogen enzyme derived from plasma that can “fuse” meat together, was used on the Walmart T-Bone. “No matter the tender the cut when you handle steak it does not fall apart. Look up meat glue,” they argued.

“It’s glued waste cut,” someone else echoed, while another person wrote: “Idk bout y’all but I’ve never seen someone poke a steak and there be a hole after”

But there were tons of folks who said that the commenters who agreed with the TikToker’s thoughts on the steak didn’t really know anything about meat. “Ya you are pulling on the most tender part, the best part. it is supposed to be like that,” one user said.

“That’s literally how a top dollar aged steak should be,” another remarked.

According to DC-Steakhouse, and various other online resources, one of the trademarks of Angus steak that differentiates it from other types of cow protein is that it contains a higher marbling content and is more tender as a result. When comparing the consistency of the Angus T-Bone that @happy_spouse_happy_house showed off in his video to this cooking tutorial of a similar cut in meat, there does appear to be a difference in texture/consistency. The same goes for this video and this as well.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and @happy_spouse_happy_house via TikTok comment for further information.