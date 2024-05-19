A Dollar Tree shopper found, in a recent excursion, that the store looked a lot like Target, offering similar brand names and being a more pleasant experience than one might expect.

The video comes courtesy of creator Rachel (@rachelxburrows), getting more than 2 million views in just a single day since putting the video up on Saturday. While Rachel’s account specializes in Dollar Tree finds, this one appeared particularly resonant with viewers, also getting more than 116,000 likes in the process.

It starts with a POV of wheeling a cart through a Dollar Tree, with a caption reading, “Don’t compare Dollar Tree to Target” in all caps, followed by a note reading, “Oh yeah, explain this then,” with a winky face.

It then shows some beauty products from Vaseline, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Miss Spa to start the video. It moves on to some other name beauty products, including Scunci, and then rounds out with some name toiletries like Dial soap and Crest and Colgate toothpaste.

Rachel also expresses excitement about AirWick air freshener refills, commenting regarding one scent, “I haven’t been able to find the Watermelon & Berries in a while, and this one’s so good.”

She rounds out her haul with some brand-name food items, including Hungry Jack pancake mix and Bodyarmor sports drink.

Dollar Tree hauls populate the internet

Dollar Tree’s site touts, “At Dollar Tree, our customers can expect to find an environment where shopping is fun. We’re known for our ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ shopping experience where customers can discover new, exciting items every week, from everyday essentials to fun craft, seasonal, and party merchandise.”

Past creators have revealed surprising hauls given the expectations some have for the chain store, including one who found a treasure trove of beauty dupes, and another who found a soap brand that can sub for the more expensive Native body wash.

Still, some commenters couldn’t believe what they were seeing in this latest video.

“My dollar tree always looks like a tornado went through it,” one observed.

Another said, “Your Dollar Tree has some good stuff! I’m shocked by the Air Wicks!”

Someone else remarked, “I stopped going to Dollar Tree,” adding, “I never find any of the stuff people show on TikTok.”

Another added, “Your dollar tree is like a one in a million,” elaborating, “None of my local dollar trees look like this.”

That led to a bit of debate about locking in on Dollar Tree locations in “rich” neighborhoods. But as one said, “Dang we don’t have a rich area lol.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rachel via TikTok direct message and to Dollar Tree via email.

