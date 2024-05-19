‘You’re scaring me, ma’am’: Jobseeker tries getting a job as a cook at Popeyes. It backfires

Finding work as someone who’s been formerly incarcerated can be difficult.

According to NBC, the unemployment rate of formerly incarcerated people is around 30%, a stark contrast to the national average of around 4%.

Making matters worse is the current job market. Internet users have posted endless stories about their issues trying to find work, such as encountering scams, sending dozens of applications, being harassed during interviews, and more.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing a conversation she had with a Popeyes employee about allegedly getting a job.

Getting a Job with a Criminal Record

In a video with over 5.2 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user @bigmommey shows herself talking to a Popeyes worker via the drive-thru.

The video starts with her asking about a “hiring” sign in the window, to which the worker says that they are looking for a cook.

“I’m a felon—do y’all hire felons?” asks the TikToker.

“Depending on what you did,” the employee responds.

At this moment, the TikToker states that she had previously been incarcerated for manslaughter and robbing two banks.

“You’re scaring me, ma’am,” the worker says, closing the window.

Is it real?

In general, potential employers are allowed to ask specific questions about previous incarceration.

However, this video does not appear to be a genuine interaction. The TikToker has previously told the Daily Dot that she scripts some of her videos, and once documented herself proving that a video was actually a skit.

In a TikTok direct message exchange with the Daily Dot, the TikToker confirmed that she has not actually been convicted of manslaughter and two bank robberies. She also stated that, while the video was a joke, it was not “staged” as the employee was not aware of what she was going to say.

“Before I left I let the worker know that I was a content creator and that I would be posting the video,” she wrote. “He was fine with it.”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on this apparent “prank,” with many complimenting the behavior of the worker.

“He is so sweet and you scared the life outta him,” said a user. “He even said your scaring him.”

“Why you playin with him,” asked another.

“Theft is a no go. for almost anywhere. manslaughter is also crazy,” shared a third. “He’s so nice.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Popeyes via email.

